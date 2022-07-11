Vallejo teen 3rd drowning victim in 2 weeks at Lake Berryessa

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A teenager drowned at Lake Berryessa on Sunday, marking the 3rd drowning at the lake in the last two weeks, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Zaire Watu Fairley, 18, of Vallejo was near the Smittle Creek Day Use area with three friends.

Witnesses reported that the teen has been standing on a log before slipping and falling into the water around 1:35 p.m.

An off-duty police officer dove into the water from his boat to try to save the teen. He was able to tow Fairley to shore, where off-duty nurses administered CPR. Emergency response personnel arrived soon after and Fairley was airlifted to Queen of the Valley hospital.

Emergency response personnel arrived soon after and Fairley was airlifted to Queen of the Valley hospital.

He died at 3:19 p.m.

Since 2020, there have been 10 drownings at Lake Berryessa, according to a post a couple of days prior by the Napa County Sheriff on Twitter.

Seven of the 10 drownings occurred at Oak Shores Day Use Area, a spot by the lake where there are free life jackets available to rent, said the post.

"If you are getting in or near the water, please wear a life jacket," the sheriff's office wrote. "Life jackets save lives."

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram