Vallejo, CA

Vallejo teen 3rd drowning victim in 2 weeks at Lake Berryessa

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49jWwb_0gbfZ13a00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A teenager drowned at Lake Berryessa on Sunday, marking the 3rd drowning at the lake in the last two weeks, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office .

Zaire Watu Fairley, 18, of Vallejo was near the Smittle Creek Day Use area with three friends.

Witnesses reported that the teen has been standing on a log before slipping and falling into the water around 1:35 p.m.

An off-duty police officer dove into the water from his boat to try to save the teen. He was able to tow Fairley to shore, where off-duty nurses administered CPR. Emergency response personnel arrived soon after and Fairley was airlifted to Queen of the Valley hospital.

He died at 3:19 p.m.

Since 2020, there have been 10 drownings at Lake Berryessa, according to a post a couple of days prior by the Napa County Sheriff on Twitter.

Seven of the 10 drownings occurred at Oak Shores Day Use Area, a spot by the lake where there are free life jackets available to rent, said the post.

"If you are getting in or near the water, please wear a life jacket," the sheriff's office wrote. "Life jackets save lives."

