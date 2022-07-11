ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD searches for a St. Charles Avenue business burglary suspect

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEaAb_0gbfYzWm00
Photo credit NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department searches for a man suspected in a business burglary that happened on Wednesday.

“On July 6, 2022, at about 10:25 P.M., the above-pictured suspect burglarized a business in the 1700 block of St Charles Avenue. On July 7, 2022, at about 5:00 A.M., the same individual returned wearing a different shirt and burglarized the business for a second time; taking a cash register,” says an NOPD report.

If you have any information regarding this suspect, please notify Detective Amanda Williams at adwilliams@nola.gov or anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

1-year-old shot at Costco fuel station, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said. The condition of the infant was not immediately known, but police said the child was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg. The child was wounded at about 3:50 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans police on the lookout for suspect in two consecutive burglaries of Uptown business

New Orleans police are looking for a person who they say burglarized a St. Charles Avenue business two days in a row, taking an entire cash register during the second heist. The first burglary of the business in the 1700 block of St. Charles Avenue occurred at 10:25 a.m. on July 6, though police didn't say what was stolen. The thief returned at around 5 a.m. the next day, police said, wearing a different shirt and leaving with a cash register.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
cenlanow.com

Recent Gentilly business robbery was homicide scene in 2017

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a suspect in an armed robbery at a Gentilly area business. The same location was the scene of a homicide in 2017. The most recent case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate shooting in Milan neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the Milan neighborhood Tuesday morning. The shooting was reported around 6:51 a.m in the 2200 block of Amelia Street. Police say a man was shot multiple times and was taken to an area...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#St Charles#St Charles Avenue#Burglary#Crimestoppers
NOLA.com

He asked his sweetheart to marry him. Then he was shot and killed driving on West Bank Expressway.

A newly-engaged, 22-year-old Westwego man died after he was shot while driving on the elevated West Bank Expressway in Marrero on Monday evening. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives can't yet say why someone opened fire on Allen Dominick's vehicle. But they are asking for help from anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the shooting.
WESTWEGO, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox8live.com

Shooting investigation shuts down portion of Westbank Expressway

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A three-mile stretch of the westbound Westbank Expressway was closed Monday night to enable Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives to investigate a shooting. The JPSO did not immediately provide details on the incident, but said the westbound expressway was shut down shortly before 8:30 p.m....
HARVEY, LA
L'Observateur

SJSO investigates shootings of 4 local men

Detectives with the St. John Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left four men injured during a party Saturday, July 9, 2022 at a Reserve residence. On Saturday, July 9, 2022, about 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of East 24th Street in Reserve in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered a group of people was attending a party at a residence where a vehicle approached and a subject or subjects began shooting at vehicles. Canvassing the area, no victims were located. Officers located a vehicle with a shattered passenger window and another vehicle with a bullet hole to the passenger front bumper.
RESERVE, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy