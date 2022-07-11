NOPD searches for a St. Charles Avenue business burglary suspect

Photo credit NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department searches for a man suspected in a business burglary that happened on Wednesday.

“On July 6, 2022, at about 10:25 P.M., the above-pictured suspect burglarized a business in the 1700 block of St Charles Avenue. On July 7, 2022, at about 5:00 A.M., the same individual returned wearing a different shirt and burglarized the business for a second time; taking a cash register,” says an NOPD report.

If you have any information regarding this suspect, please notify Detective Amanda Williams at adwilliams@nola.gov or anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.