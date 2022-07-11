ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Rizzo says she’s learning ‘how to brave the world’ six months after husband Bob Saget’s death

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02B74z_0gbfYsLh00

Kelly Rizzo has opened up about the death of her late husband , Bob Saget , and how she’s spent the last six months braving “the world without” him.

The 42-year-old television host shared a recent post on Instagram in honour of Saget, as it has been six month since his death. In the caption, she described some of the things she misses about the comedian before acknowledging how she’s trying to navigate life “without” him.

“6 months without my best friend, my travel buddy, my loving husband,” she wrote. “6 months without your silliness, laughter, music, cuteness, caretaking, sharp wit, thoughtfulness, cuddling, and warmth. But it’s also been 6 months of looking for silver linings, learning how to brave the world without you. 6 months of care and compassion from so many who love you.”

Rizzo went on to note how she has formed a closer relationship with the Full House star’s children, Aubrey, 35, Laura, 32, and Jennifer, 29. She also said that while she’s continued to live life in a way that her late husband would have wanted, she and her family “still miss” him.

“6 months of getting even closer to your magical daughters and trying to all be strong together. 6 months of continuing to love, laugh, and live because that’s what you would want…what you’d insist upon,” she continued.

“Even though you’d want to make sure that we all still miss you…and dear God do we ever. We miss you so much, every day. Love you honey, the world still isn’t the same without you,” she added.

The Instagram post included a video montage of her and Saget on vacation, at concerts, and attending red-carpet events, along with a clip of Saget and his Full House co-stars, Dave Couiler and John Stamos, dressed up in onesies. The video is set to Bruce Springsteen’s song, “Land of Hope and Dreams.”

Saget died on 9 January at 65 years old. He was found in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing at a comedy show. A medical report concluded that he died from head trauma , with the Medical Examiner’s office suggesting that he had “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep”.

This isn’t the first time the travel vlogger has used Instagram to pay tribute to Saget. When Saget was honoured at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards last month and given the Impact Award, Rizzo accepted on Saget’s behalf and posted about the moment on her page.

“He would be so honoured to receive this award as all he ever wanted to do was share love and laughter and make an impact,” she wrote in the caption . “It will be the privilege of my life to spread his message whenever and however I can.”

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Reveals Daughter, 17, Is Why She Didn’t Move Back To Coyote Pass

Janelle Brown opened up on why she and her daughter Savannah didn’t move into their RV at the family’s land plot this summer, in an Instagram Live on Saturday, July 9. While the video was mostly a gardening update, the Sister Wives star also explained that Savannah had asked for them not to go for the whole summer, especially as she gets ready for her final year of high school.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Dave Coulier on finding sobriety before the deaths of his loved ones

Dave Coulier is grateful that he got sober before experiencing some of the hardest personal losses of his life. The "Full House" star stopped by TODAY With Hoda & Jenna on Tuesday to discuss his new show “Live and Local," and he also opened up about the role sobriety has played in helping him cope with the loss of his father and brother and his friend Bob Saget.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Clint Eastwood Wouldn’t Give Son Scott Eastwood a ‘Dime’

Looking at Scott Eastwood and his career, it’s easy to think that fame and fortune came easy for him. After all, he is the son of Hollywood royalty Clint Eastwood. Scott was born in California after his director father had an illicit affair with a former flight attendant. Although the actor lived with his mother, he moved in with his father in his teens. However, Clint wouldn’t give his son Scott a dime.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mashed

The Heartbreaking News Martha Stewart Just Shared

Domestic goddess Martha Stewart had mid-week plans — big ones, as she was set to celebrate her "favorite skincare line" Mario Badescu at The Plaza hotel in New York City. But like so many others these past few weeks, Stewart was forced to cancel her plans at the last minute due to the pandemic. She used Instagram to send her regrets, saying, "I'm sad to report that I tested positive for Covid-19." Stewart added that she would be "heartbroken" to miss the June 21 event honoring the launch of Badescu's "Martha Facial," which she's been enjoying for the past four decades. Still, she sent her best wishes for what she said she was certain would be a "fabulous event."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Bob Saget
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

‘ER’ Actress Mary Mara’s Cause of Death Revealed

“ER” actress Mary Mara died suddenly this week at 61. Now, more details of her death are providing a clearer picture of what happened. While it was reported that she drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York, it has been revealed that she died from asphyxiation.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Tv#Full House
Popculture

Country Singer Marries, Reveals Stunning Photos

The popular country music singer is now a married woman. Earlier this month Lisa McHugh married her partner Nathan Khan in Ireland. The 34-year-old went to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony, which was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were due to get married and we...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

John Wayne's Granddaughter Is a Very Successful Country Singer

Runaway June guitarist Jennifer Wayne is a member of a famous family. She is one of the late Hollywood star John Wayne's granddaughters. Wayne, 40, has blazed a trail of her own, beginning her music career as a member of the trio Stealing Angels. She co-founded Runaway June in 2015 and the trio's biggest hit so far is "Buy My Own Drinks" from their 2019 album.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kellie Pickler’s Husband: Everything To Know About Kyle Jacobs & Their 11 Year Marriage

Kellie Pickler has everything that matters, and more! “Not all women want diamonds,” the fresh-faced country crooner posted to her Instagram account on April 28, 2022. “Some just want a cute farmhouse on 50 acres. With a wraparound porch to drink coffee on!!” The 36-year-old “Red High Heels” beauty captioned the meme, “So true.” But what would that idyllic porch be without the man of her dreams, country songwriter Kyle Jacobs?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
People

Bruce Willis Steps Out to Run Errands with Wife Emma Heming 3 Months After Revealing Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis isn't slowing down any time soon. The Die Hard star, 67, was spotted out and about with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, in Los Angeles on Friday. Bruce and Emma, 44, wore casual, color-coordinating ensembles, with the actor sporting a light blue patterned button up on top of his light wash jeans, while his wife opted for a dark blue acid wash top which she paired with a pair of dark wash jeans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Anthony Geary Comes Out of Retirement to Lather Up Anew

You can take the star outta the soap, but you can’t take the soap outta the star. Seven years after Anthony Geary retired from General Hospital and acting, he’s back in front of the camera in the latest episode of This Show Sucks: Truth + Consequences, the soap spoof created by photographer Jim Warren that’s as wacky as it is star-studded.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

742K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy