Michigan State

This Is Michigan’s Most Popular Cocktail

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Everyone has a favorite cocktail, that one drink you can't help but order, no matter what bar you visit. Some believe a person's favorite cocktail says a lot about them. Are you sweet? A little spicy? Maybe even an old soul?

Likewise, a state's favorite cocktail can say a lot about the people who live there. So, what's Michigan's favorite drink? Guilty Eats is here to help us find out. They compiled a list of the most popular cocktails in every state and named the Painkiller as Michigan's cocktail of choice. Here's what they had to say about the drink:

I’ve never personally heard of this particular drink before, but I’m sure that the name definitely makes sense with this one over here. Here’s what inside a classic version of this super delish drink: rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, and cream of coconut – ooh!

The Painkiller is a twist on the Piña Colada. According to Liquor.com, "the drink was created in the 1970s at the Soggy Dollar Bar in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), where the confluence of warm temperatures and vacation vibes necessitated cold, refreshing libations." While the Painkiller can be made with any rum, it's typically named with Pusser's Rum. All in all, the cocktail is easy to make and even easier to drink.

