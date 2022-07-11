ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Nadhim Zahawi pledges to slash energy bills and taxes if elected PM

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qocM5_0gbfYbaa00
(Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Nadhim Zahawi pledged to spend billions more on easing the cost-of-living crisis as he stepped up his Tory leadership campaign.

The Chancellor said he would remove VAT and green levies from energy bills, cut income tax and reduce business taxes.

He said it was a time of “national economic emergency” which required a major response.

It is simply not right that families are currently having to see their bills skyrocket and they're struggling with it and we do nothing

Nadhim Zahawi

Speaking at an event hosted by the Conservative Way Forward group, Mr Zahawi said: “Finally, after too many years of tax and spending skyrocketing, the political landscape is once again coming back to the sensible policies championed by the great lady, Margaret Thatcher.”

He promised that “tax as a percentage of GDP (gross domestic product, a measure of the size of the economy) will fall year on year if I become prime minister”.

In April next year basic rate income tax would be cut by 1p to 19p and then to 18p in 2024.

“That will give households back around £900 a year on average,” he said.

Mr Zahawi acknowledged the need to tackle climate change but said the economic “emergency” meant action was needed to reduce bills.

“I will abolish VAT and green levies – temporarily – for two years,” he said. “It is simply not right that families are currently having to see their bills skyrocket and they’re struggling with it and we do nothing.

“We will continue to meet our net zero target for 2050 but this is a moment of emergency and we have to act like it.”

He also indicated he would reverse the planned rise in corporation tax, which is due to increase from 19% to 25% next year.

Mr Zahawi said the £37 billion package of support to deal with the cost-of-living unveiled by Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak had not been a success.

“People do not understand it,” he said, and “they can’t feel it making their lives easier”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi would ‘certainly’ give Boris Johnson job in cabinet

Conservative leadership hopeful Nadhim Zahawi has said he would “certainly” give Boris Johnson a cabinet role if the caretaker prime minister is keen for a job after leaving No 10.The chancellor insisted he remained a loyal ally of Mr Johnson, despite publicly urging him to stand down amid a flurry of ministerial resignations last week.“Boris Johnson is a friend of mine for 30 years,” Mr Zahawi told LBC on Wednesday. “If he wishes to serve in cabinet then I would certainly offer him a job.”He added: “He has been probably the most consequential prime minister of his generation. He’s...
WORLD
The Independent

Sunak vows to cut taxes – once inflation is beaten

Rishi Sunak is set to launch his bid to become prime minister with a pledge to cut taxes – but only once inflation has been brought back under control.At his campaign launch event on Tuesday, the former chancellor will insist he has a plan to deal with the economic “headwinds” the country is facing, saying it is a matter of “when” not “if” the tax burden starts to fall.He will receive heavyweight support from another ex-chancellor, Lord Lamont, who said Mr Sunak had the courage to take the “tough decisions” needed to deal the “extremely serious” economic situation.Meanwhile, former foreign...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Spotlight on Nadhim Zahawi over personal finances after tax investigations surface

Tory leadership candidate Nadhim Zahawi has fallen under scrutiny on account of his finances, which have been investigated by both the National Crime Agency and Serious Fraud Office.The new chancellor is believed to be one of the richest politicians in the House of Commons, with an estimated net worth of up to £100 million.Mr Zahawi has been lauded as a modern British success story. Born in Baghdad to a Kurdish family, he and his family were forced to flee Saddam Hussein’s reign during the 1970s and took refuge in the UK. In 2000, he founded the polling company YouGov, before...
WORLD
The Independent

“It’s alarming how little they know”: What are the Tory leadership frontrunners’ climate credentials?

All Conservative leadership candidates signed up to a manifesto that pledged to reach net zero by 2050.But as the election to replace Boris Johnson gathers pace candidates are either not mentioning the government’s climate goals or are actively distancing themselves from them.Or as one analyst put it, some are treating it as “red meat” to throw at net zero sceptic MPs and Conservative party members.That has prompted concerns among many environmentalists and campaigners that candidates don’t have clear visions on how to tackle the climate and nature crises facing the planet, particularly after the Climate Change Committee published a...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Nadhim Zahawi
Person
Slash
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

What could be the impacts of possible tax cuts?

The debate around promises of tax cuts has intensified as Conservative leadership contender Rishi Sunak has said it is “not credible to promise lots more spending and lower taxes”, in a swipe at rivals.Here is a look at what some contenders have said and the debate about what the impact of tax cuts could potentially have:– What have some Conservative leadership hopefuls said about taxes?Former chancellor Mr Sunak said he would only cut taxes “once we’ve gripped inflation”.Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has pledged to cut income tax in 2023 and 2024 and abolish green levies on energy bills for two years,...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Child Tax Credit Payments: If You Live in These States, You May Be Sent More Money

The enhanced child tax credit, which provided financial relief to millions of parents, came to an end in 2021. And the proportion of children in poverty has since increased from 12.1% to 17%, putting 3.7 million children below the poverty line. Now with inflation on the rise and a possible recession looming, several states are planning to send families more money this year.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Corporation Tax#Tory
CNET

Could You Get $300 in Child Tax Credit? See if You Qualify for Money From Your State

Last year, the enhanced child tax credit provided millions of parents in the US with financial relief. The last payment was disbursed in December, increasing the number of children in poverty from 12.1% to 17% and putting 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Guardian

Private renters are being pushed into poverty by benefits cap

The benefit cap referred to by James in your series The Heat Or Eat Diaries discriminates against those forced to live in private rented accommodation because of the scarcity of social housing (I was too ill to work – the Tory benefit cap left me and my children with £50 a week to live on, 29 June). Renting privately is almost always more expensive and less secure. The local housing allowance is another cap that sets the maximum rent that benefits will cover for renting from a private landlord.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday.From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.The second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.Those eligible...
INCOME TAX
The Drive

US Government Could’ve Saved $2B by Giving EV Buyers Cash Instead of Tax Credit: Study

Buyers want cash now, not a tax credit next April, and they’re willing to pay for immediacy. A new study released this month on EV buying habits from George Washington University suggests that buyers would prefer rebates now rather than tax cuts later much larger than previously thought. According to the study, the average EV buyer would have been just as happy with a direct, immediate cash incentive that was $1,440 less than the current $7,500 tax credit (that buyers may not see until they file their next tax return in April).
INCOME TAX
BBC

Wales council tax: Extending homes could trigger bigger bills

An overhaul to council tax in Wales could see homeowners who extend their properties facing larger bills. The Welsh government is launching a consultation on the first council tax revaluation in 20 years, set to take place next year. But officials are also asking if properties that increase in value...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Some Parents in This State Could Get a $500 Tax Credit Each Year

The boosted Child Tax Credit has not been available to families in 2022. Now, one state is trying to compensate by making funds available to lower earners. Last year, when unemployment was high, many families found themselves struggling financially -- especially those that were forced to deplete their savings to get through the first part of the COVID-19 crisis. Thankfully, aid was made available to the public in the form of not just stimulus checks, but also, a boosted Child Tax Credit.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

The Independent

742K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy