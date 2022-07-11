ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Collard: Former Love Island contestant Rosie Williams makes dig at controversial islander as he returns to villa

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DXnI4_0gbfYZm000

Love Island 2018 star Rosie Williams has made a dig at controversial former contestant Adam Collard , who is returning to the villa tonight (11 July).

At the end of Sunday night’s (10 July) episode, which ended in a cliffhanger over who the public had voted to go home, narrator Iain Stirling revealed that series four islander Adam would be returning to the villa.

ITV has received huge criticism for bringing back Adam . When he was first on the series in 2018, he was widely condemned for the way he treated Rosie. At the time, Women’s Aid warned that there were “clear warning signs in Adam’s behaviour” of “emotional abuse”.

Rosie, who was dumped by the personal trainer for fellow contestant Zara McDermott on the show, reacted to the news by sharing a throwback shot of her unimpressed face on her Instagram Story on Sunday night (10 July).

She captioned the image: “Tomorrow night.”

Rosie also tagged Zara in a second post, featuring a photo of the pair laughing together during their time in the villa, with the caption: “I’m just sorry we don’t got popcorn.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FxqGz_0gbfYZm000

Zara, meanwhile, reacted with shock to Adam’s return , with her boyfriend – Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson – filming her reaction to the reveal.

At the time of series four, Adam’s family threw their support behind him amid the criticism .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cEXM_0gbfYZm000

“Say what you will, this is a reality game show!” they wrote on social media.

The Independent ’s Vix Meldrew wrote an opinion piece in 2018 condemning his behaviour .

Love Island continues every night except Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm. Episodes are available to watch on ITVHub and BritBox the following day.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here .

RELATED PEOPLE
The Independent

The Independent

