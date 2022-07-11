ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo on Track in Shoulder Recovery

According to Michael David Smith of Profootballtalk, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on track in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. “He’s progressing well and on schedule,” said Garoppolo’s agent, Don Yee. “We’re optimistic...

Jimmy Garoppolo trade has been discussed by Seahawks

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks have had internal discussions on the possibility of trading for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) The Seahawks were heavily implicated in the trade discussions for QB Baker Mayfield before he was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick. Since then, Seattle was said to be prepared to enter the season with a QB stable of Drew Lock and Geno Smith, but Fowler says they have still done their homework on Garoppolo. While inter-division trades are rare, they're not impossible, but other factors such as contract discussions and physicals impede the process of a Garoppolo trade with any team, and Fowler believes that Seattle may opt to sit and wait for a potential release. Garoppolo has struggled with health throughout his pro career and has never finished as a QB1 despite his tenure in a San Francisco offense generally known as being "QB friendly." With the impending rise of first-round QB Trey Lance for the 49ers, Garoppolo's fantasy value is almost non-existent in the Bay Area, but if he were moved to a place where he could become a starter, he could show some relevancy in superflex formats.
Could Buccaneers Tom Brady Be the Best NFC Quarterback… Ever?

If Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win another Super Bowl then the legendary quarterback could surpass all NFC signal-callers in postseason wins against the conference. Not Troy Aikman of the Dallas Cowboys, not Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers (and one NFC win with the Minnesota Vikings for Favre), not even Steve Young or the great Joe Montana for Brady’s childhood team, the San Francisco 49ers.
NBC Sports

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo began throwing 2-3 weeks ago

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s agent, Don Yee, said earlier this week that the quarterback’s rehab is on schedule. Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com added detail to Yee’s report of Garoppolo “progressing well” from offseason right shoulder surgery, citing a source who told him Garoppolo resumed throwing 2-3 weeks ago.
NBC Sports

Why Bilas believes Dubs pick Rollins 'worth' $2M swap in draft

STATELINE, Nev. -- When the Warriors failed to compete with the salary the Portland Trail Blazers offered unrestricted free agent Gary Payton II, there was an element of frustration in the locker room and among the fan base. There always is disillusionment within the ranks when cost dictates a decision...
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

