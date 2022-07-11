ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

No-confidence vote embodies divided French parliament

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4c9n_0gbfYSav00
France Macron

French lawmakers on Monday were debating a no-confidence motion that was requested by a leftist coalition to symbolically mark their opposition to the government and President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies.

The leftist coalition, known as Nupes, formally requested a no-confidence motion in the wake of Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne's first major speech to the National Assembly after the recent parliamentary election.

The motion is unlikely to be adopted by lawmakers since a no-confidence vote must get approval from more than half the seats — at least 289 lawmakers — to be valid. That means that if many opposition lawmakers abstain, while Macron’s alliance members vote against, the threshold can't be reached.

While many lawmakers are angry at Macron’s policies, some opposition parties are also against the leftists and won't join them in the vote.

Nupes is the largest opposition force in the lower house of parliament, with 147 seats. Macron’s centrist alliance lost its parliamentary majority in last month’s election but still has the most seats, at 250.

The conservative Republican party, which holds 62 seats, has said they wouldn’t take part in the vote.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, runner-up in the last French presidential election, denounced the vote as a political move that “wants to make the Fifth Republic crumble,” speaking on RTL radio last week.

Speaking Sunday on French broadcaster BFM, Le Pen didn't say whether her lawmakers would support a no-confidence vote, but said that her National Rally party, the largest opposition party on the right with 89 seats, will use “all available power we have in the parliament against the government”.

A no-confidence vote only succeeded once in the history of the French Republic, in 1962.

The political stakes are elsewhere. The no-confidence vote is used by the Nupes as a symbolic way to claim political space as the parliament's leading opposition group.

Normally, a new government in France requests a vote of confidence from the parliament to give more legitimacy to their agenda. But after the governing party lost its majority, Borne didn't take that risk, breaking a long-time tradition.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Emmanuel Macron is 'physically and psychologically exhausted' and 'speculation is growing that he is depressed' as he faces second term with no parliamentary majority

French president Emmanuel Macron is said to be tired and depressed following the loss of his parliamentary majority on June 20. The president is heard sighing in front of his companions, saying 'we are all tired' after a long and bitterly-fought election campaign, according to Le Monde, with friends describing him as 'dazed', 'blocked' and 'absent'.
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Estonian PM Reaches Agreement to Regain Majority in Parliament

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' liberal Reform Party announced on Friday it reached an agreement to form a majority coalition in the parliament, following a month of negotiations. Kallas removed her junior coalition partner, the Centre Party, on June 3 after it sided with a far-right group...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Northern Tories fear election wipeout as leadership candidates appear ready to drop levelling up policy

Senior Conservatives across the North of England are growing increasingly concerned that the government’s flagship levelling up policy will be dropped by whoever becomes the party’s new leader.Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen and Jake Berry, chair of the party’s Northern Research Group in parliament, have both separately warned that the huge Red Wall gains made at the last election will be lost without an ongoing strategy for the region.They have separately written to all candidates demanding commitments on investment and greater powers for the area.But almost a week on from Boris Johnson’s resignation, none of the eight remaining runners and...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine plans ‘million-strong’ army to retake south from Russia

Ukraine is planning to arm a million-strong force with western-supplied weapons as it seeks to retake southern territories seized by Russia, Kyiv’s defence minister has claimed.President Volodymyr Zelensky has told Ukraine’s military to retake coastal areas vital to the country’s economy, Oleksii Reznikov said, as Kyiv’s forces continued to engage in fierce fighting over control of the eastern Donbas region.In a public appeal for Ukraine’s allies to expedite weapons shipments, Mr Reznikov warned that “each day we’re waiting for howitzers we can lose a hundred soldiers”, channelling Winston Churchill as he added: “Give us the tools, we will finish the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Parliament#French Republic#The National Assembly#Republican#Rtl
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Twelve Putin officers killed in Kherson strike, Kyiv claims

Twelve senior Russian officers have been killed in a Ukrainian strike on a strategically key airport near Kherson, Oleksiy Arestovych, a controversial aide to Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed.The airport has repeatedly been targeted by Kyiv since Vladimir Putin’s forces seized it at the outset of the war, with the latest strike claimed to have been carried out using HIMARS rockets supplied by the United States.Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have declared nine more people dead as rescuers clear the rubble left by a Russian strike on a five-storey apartment block in the Donetsk town of Chasiv Yar. The death toll now...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian military equipment captured by Ukrainian armed forces on display in Prague

Pieces of Russian military equipment that were captured or destroyed by the Ukrainian armed forces during the ongoing war are being displayed at an exhibition in Prague.The display, organised by Ukraine’s internal affairs ministry, was unveiled on Monday at Letna Plain, a large open space a short distance from Prague Castle. It shows a damaged T-90 tank, Buk air defence system and a Msta howitzer, among other weapons. The exhibition of war trophies is aimed at showing the “horrors of war” and highlighting the resistance Ukrainian soldiers have put up, officials said. “With this exhibition, we hope to show...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Summons Emergency Party Leaders Meeting After Street Unrest

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Prime Minister on Saturday summoned an emergency meeting of political party leaders after protesters stormed the president's house in the commercial capital Colombo amid growing anger over the government's handling of an economic crisis. Ranil Wickremesinghe also requested the speaker to summon parliament, a statement...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Sri Lanka in flames: Protesters torch the PM's house hours after storming the Presidential palace - as the President vows to quit this week after days of demonstrations against soaring cost of living

Sri Lanka's President and Prime Minister have agreed to resign, hours after a crowd of angry protesters chased the president from his residence and set the prime minister's home on fire, as months of frustration brought on by an unprecedented economic crisis boiled over. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

EU Tells Hungary, Poland to Step up Their Democracy Game

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union told Hungary and Poland on Wednesday to improve judicial and media independence, as well as anti-graft safeguards, saying conditions to unlock billions in aid for the two have not been met and serious concerns persist. The assessment came in the EU executive's new rule of...
POLITICS
CBS News

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency to contain protests as president flees and political chaos rages

Sri Lanka's embattled government declared a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday in a bid to contain massive protests that continued after the country's president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled to the Maldives. Protesters stormed the homes of both the president and the prime minister over the weekend, demanding that both leaders step down. Sri Lankans blame their government for a dire, months-long economic crisis that has left many struggling to afford basic necessities.
WORLD
UPI News

Sri Lanka protesters storm offices of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe

July 13 (UPI) -- Sri Lankan protesters on Wednesday stormed the offices of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who's now the country's acting leader, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country. The protesters called for Wickremesinghe and other leaders to resign in the hours after Rajapaksa fled without officially resigning, CNN...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Ancestral Ties: India Avidly Watching British Leadership Race

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Half a world away from the political drama in London, many Indians are closely following the twists and turns of who replaces Boris Johnson as British prime minister, curious to see how two candidates with Indian ancestry fare. Rishi Sunak, the bookmakers' favourite to prevail, and Suella...
WORLD
960 The Ref

EU rule of law report decries situation in Poland, Hungary

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union's executive on Wednesday decried the rule of law situation in Poland and Hungary, centering on perceived breaches in their judiciary and media in its annual report. As it comes against the background of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission said...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

742K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy