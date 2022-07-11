ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Eric Cantona quoted by Uefa lawyers with ‘free for all’ Super League warning

By Jamie Gardner
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MO7v4_0gbfYQpT00

Uefa ’s lawyers quoted former Manchester United star Eric Cantona as they spoke out against the Super League in Europe’s highest court on Monday, and warned the sport would descend into a “free for all” if competitions like the Super League could be formed without Uefa approval.

The landmark case between the Super League on one side and Uefa and Fifa on the other opened at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Monday afternoon.

The Super League was launched in April last year but had collapsed within 72 hours amid political pressure and fan outrage.

The Super League argument at the ECJ hearing is that Uefa and Fifa abused a dominant position in the market under EU competition law by first blocking the formation of the league, and then seeking to sanction those involved.

If Uefa’s actions are ruled to be anti-competitive, it has the potential to pave the way for third-party tournament organisers like the Super League to operate in competition against established European sports governing bodies, without the threat of sanction from them.

Uefa’s speech to the court, delivered by its legal team, concluded: “Quoting the famous footballer-philosopher Eric Cantona, ‘you don’t get to be champions without a struggle’.

If UEFA had been compelled to authorise such a closed competition, other closed leagues would have emerged, leading to a systemic collapse of the European sports model.

UEFA speech to the ECJ

“As a sports governing body Uefa performs the functions vested in it with impartiality, and in pursuance of principles as essential in sport as they are in European society: that competition should be open to all, and that merit, not money, must determine the outcome.”

Uefa’s lawyers had earlier said that the Super League had never requested authorisation from it, so its rules on pre-authorisation of competitions were of no relevance whatsoever in this case.

“But let us assume, simply for the sake of argument, that such rules were not sufficiently precise,” the lawyers added.

“It would be absurd if such a deficiency had the automatic effect of requiring a competition to be authorised, however damaging its effects.”

The Uefa speech described the Super League as a “textbook example of a cartel” and added: “If Uefa had been compelled to authorise such a closed competition, other closed leagues would have emerged, leading to a systemic collapse of the European sports model.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NdpEy_0gbfYQpT00

“A hypothetical deficiency in Uefa’s pre-authorisation procedure could not justify permitting such a disastrous outcome for football and European society.

“Without such pre-authorisation rules, conflicting competition formats, calendars and standards would turn European football into a free for all.”

Uefa insisted there was no conflict of interest in its role as regulator and also as a commercial entity, highlighting the roles played by different stakeholders from clubs, leagues and member national associations among its committees.

Lawyers for the European Superleague Company and A22 also made oral submissions to the Grand Chamber of 15 judges on Monday.

There were also submissions on behalf of football’s world governing body Fifa, LaLiga and the Spanish football federation, plus from 21 EU member states and the European Commission.

Parties are expected to face questions from the judges on Tuesday before the hearing concludes. The Advocate General in the case, listed as Athanasios Rantos from Greece, will provide a written opinion on how he believes the court should rule.

This opinion is not expected to be published until September at the earliest due to the court’s summer recess, but could give a strong indication of the final ruling from the judges, with ECJ rulings very often closely following the written opinion of the Advocate General.

The ruling on EU law will then be referred back to the 17th commercial court in Madrid, which is obliged to apply the court’s ruling to the specifics of the Super League case.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Is this the smile that hints Chelsea WILL move for Cristiano Ronaldo? Thomas Tuchel laughs and says 'I will not tell you' when asked by a fan if the wantaway Manchester United star could be on his way to Stamford Bridge this summer

A coy Thomas Tuchel laughed before saying 'I will not tell you' when asked by a fan if Chelsea will sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains in doubt after he informed the club he wishes to move on for a second time in the current transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Barcelona confirm ‘agreement in principle’ for Chelsea target Raphinha

As “frustrating” as the early summer transfer window has been for Chelsea, the club have done their fair part to get deals across and deal with the blows the squad has had thus far. One of such moves was taking little to no time in meeting Leeds United’s demands for Brazilian attacker Raphinha, with the Blues offering the player a lucrative deal to join the club from Elland Road.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Ajax Willing Sell Lisandro Martinez For €55-60 Million With The Player Pushing For Manchester United Move

Manchester United’s hopes of acquiring top target Lisandro Martinez may not all be lost as latest reports suggest that Ajax are still open to work towards a deal. In an alternate universe, Martinez has already been pictured holding up United’s new 2022/23 home kit after the Reds matched Ajax’s initial €50 million valuation for the Argentine defender last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rugby World Cup qualification means 'a lot of hard work' for Namibia

Namibia coach Allister Coetzee says preparations will begin in earnest for the 2023 Rugby World Cup after qualifying for the finals. The Welwitschias sealed their spot at next year's tournament in France with a 36-0 win over Kenya in Aix-en-Provence on Sunday. Namibia have never won a World Cup finals...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Cantona
The Independent

Kirsty McGuinness insists Northern Ireland have ‘nothing to lose’ versus England

Northern Ireland forward Kirsty McGuinness insists Kenny Shiels’ side will not be fazed by facing England on Friday in their final game at Euro 2022.England have already qualified for the knockout stages as Group A winners after thrashing Norway 8-0 in their second match on Monday.Northern Ireland, at their first major tournament, are out after successive 4-1 and 2-0 defeats to Norway and Austria respectively.When asked if it was a “frightening prospect” facing Sarina Weigman’s in-form side, McGuinness said: “Of course yeah, but we’ve played these teams before.🎥 When the McGuinness sisters are up for media 🤣 🎤 #ANewDream #GAWA...
SPORTS
The Independent

Liverpool fans exonerated after being ‘unfairly blamed’ for Champions League final chaos

Liverpool fans have been exonerated for the chaos at the 2022 Champions League final by a French senate report, which stated supporters were “unfairly blamed” by the minister of the interior in order to “divert attention from the inability of the state” to safely stage the event.A provisional reporting of the findings from the event instead put the responsibility on “major shortcomings” in intelligence; transport routes for supporters; insufficient communication; and issues going further back in terms of basic planning. Laurent Lefon, co-chair of the inquiry, blamed a “string of dysfunctions at every level” in a press conference afterwards. The...
UEFA
ESPN

EU countries sing UEFA's praises in rebuff to Super League

From Spain to Ireland to Italy, European countries gave full-throated support to UEFA over the rebel European Super League at Europe's top court, praising its open model as well as its social and educational importance. The comments from the countries at a two-day hearing at the Court of Justice of...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#European Union#Manchester United#The Super League
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Michut, Vera, Rangers, Roofe, Aberdeen, Lopes, Hibs

Celtic have targeted Paris St-Germain midfielder Edouard Michut, 19, with the Scottish club said to be preparing a £2m bid. (Sky Sports) Argentinos Juniors have turned down bids by Corinthians and Genk for midfielder Fausto Vera, who has also been linked with Celtic. (Record) Rangers may not sign Bayern...
SOCCER
BBC

Dogukan Sinik: Hull City agree deal for Antalyaspor midfielder

Hull City have agreed a fee with Antalyaspor for midfielder Dogukan Sinik. The Championship side say the 23-year-old Turkey international will now join up with the squad on their pre-season camp in Marbella to agree personal terms. Sinik will become the club's sixth summer signing, and the third from the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

742K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy