ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Warning over net zero goal as Tory leadership hopefuls line up

By Christopher McKeon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Und4V_0gbfYH8A00
Tory MP Chris Skidmore has called on leadership candidates to commit to meeting the target of reaching net zero by 2050 (Rui Vieira/PA) (PA Archive)

The Conservatives have “two weeks to save net zero” as candidates vie for the party leadership, the chair of the Conservative Net Zero Support Group has warned.

Tory MP Chris Skidmore has called on leadership candidates to commit to meeting the target of reaching net zero by 2050 and set out their plans for the environment as they make their pitches to MPs and members.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Skidmore said: “We have yet to hear from any candidate in this leadership race their clear position not only on supporting net zero but also how they intend to prioritise climate, nature and the environment.

“At a time of a cost-of-gas crisis and global food insecurity, and a time when the UK is about to face record heatwaves, it’s absolutely vital that every candidate in this leadership race sets out their stall on how they would protect net zero.”

He added: “As far as I’m concerned, the future progress on climate change hangs in the balance. We have two weeks to save net zero.”

The former energy minister said he was considering withholding his vote in the leadership election until he had heard commitments from the candidates on net zero, adding he would encourage others to do the same.

The net zero target requires cutting climate pollution as much as possible and using measures such as woodland creation to mop up what remains, to achieve a 100% cut in greenhouse gases overall by 2050.

It was brought into law under Theresa May’s government in June 2019 to end the UK’s contribution to global warming, following advice from the independent Climate Change Committee to do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2euxtm_0gbfYH8A00
Chris Skidmore said the leadership race offered ‘two weeks to save net zero’ (David Mirzoeff/PA) (PA Archive)

Less than six months later, the Conservatives under Boris Johnson ran on a manifesto in the general election to deliver on the target, which backers say will generate jobs and growth and reduce reliance on expensive fossil fuels – helping ease the cost-of-living crisis.

But some Tory MPs and peers have seized on the cost-of-living crisis as a reason to slow down or ditch net zero action and efforts to restore nature through transforming agricultural subsidies.

So far, only Sajid Javid has formally committed to keep the target while two candidates, Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman, have argued the UK should row back from that commitment, sparking concern from environmentalists that other leadership candidates could ditch net zero.

In response, Mr Skidmore and members of the Conservative Environment Network have written to all leadership candidates on Monday calling on them to back net zero.

In its letter, the group said: “The world is facing, as a whole, global challenges over energy and food insecurity. Tackling the causes of these crises means recognising not only the cost-of-gas crisis, but the crisis that is encircling our natural environment and global climate.

“Our sources of food production are now being severely affected by climate change while the rising price of fossil fuels is exclusively responsible for the doubling of the price in energy bills.”

The group also pointed to recent polling that suggests climate change was the second most important issue to voters in Red Wall seats while abandoning net zero could cost the Conservatives 1.3 million votes.

Continued leadership on the environment is good for jobs, good for growth, and good for the UK's place in the world

Sam Hall, Conservative Environment Network

They added: “We are calling on all candidates in this leadership race to recognise the importance of maintaining the Conservative Party’s leadership, both nationally and internationally, on nature, the environment, tackling climate change and energy and food security.

“The Conservative Party has had a proud record as the party of nature. It has been in our DNA to conserve, to protect, and to leave our environment in a better place for future generations.”

Sam Hall, director of the Conservative Environment Network, said protecting the environment was popular with the public, united the Conservative party’s broad electoral coalition and underpinned private investment in green industries which was helping revitalise the UK’s industrial heartlands.

“With a cost-of-living crisis and a war in Europe that is stoking food and energy insecurity, it is imperative that the next prime minister pursues policies that meet these challenges at the same time as protecting the environment.

“Continued leadership on the environment is good for jobs, good for growth, and good for the UK’s place in the world,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

No 10 deny reports that Boris Johnson is planning to stand down as PM on Monday in order to run for Tory leadership and brands claims 'completely untrue'

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said reports that he is planning to stand down as Prime Minister on Monday in order to run again for Tory leader are completely untrue. Mr Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday, but said he intends to remain in office until his successor is elected.
HEALTH
The Independent

Worst airports for flight delays revealed

Birmingham Airport was the worst in the UK for flight delays last year, an investigation has found. Departures from the West Midlands airport were an average of 12 minutes and 24 seconds late taking-off in 2021, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

'They're behaving like they've just arrived from the moon': Labour's Keir Starmer blasts jostling Tory leadership rivals over 'fantasy economics' tax cut plans after months spent defending Boris Johnson's increases

Sir Keir Starmer accused Tory leadership hopefuls of plucking £200 billion of un-costed commitments from the 'magic money tree' today as he accused them of 'fantasy economics'. The Labour leader used a speech in Gateshead to lash out at the dozen or so MPs vying to replace Boris Johnson,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Skidmore
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi would ‘certainly’ give Boris Johnson job in cabinet

Conservative leadership hopeful Nadhim Zahawi has said he would “certainly” give Boris Johnson a cabinet role if the caretaker prime minister is keen for a job after leaving No 10.The chancellor insisted he remained a loyal ally of Mr Johnson, despite publicly urging him to stand down amid a flurry of ministerial resignations last week.“Boris Johnson is a friend of mine for 30 years,” Mr Zahawi told LBC on Wednesday. “If he wishes to serve in cabinet then I would certainly offer him a job.”He added: “He has been probably the most consequential prime minister of his generation. He’s...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Tory leadership contest descends into 'dirty tricks': Penny Mordaunt's supporters 'hijack' Nadhim Zahawi's slogan to direct to her OWN website amid claims that Rishi is using 'dark arts' and lending Hunt votes

The Tory leadership contest today descended into angry accusations of 'dirty tricks' and 'dark arts' - with supporters of one candidate even revealed to have 'hijacked' a rival's campaign slogan. Tempers have flared between competing camps ahead of this afternoon's first round of voting among Conservative MPs. There are eight...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Tory leadership: Hardline Brexiteers split over which candidate to back

Conservative MPs in the European Research Group (ERG) are split over which candidate will best champion the Brexit cause, pointing to a wider fracture on the right of the party over a contender to take on frontrunner Rishi Sunak.It appeared likely that attorney general Suella Braverman would absorb the backing of the Tory group after ERG deputy chair David Jones and senior ERG figure Sir Bernard Jenkin backed her on Wednesday.But Mark Francois, chair of the ERG, revealed that he was supporting her rival Liz Truss, a Remain voter who has since burnished her credentials with a hardline stance...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Election#Food Security#Conservative Party#Natural Environment#Uk#Tory#Conservatives
The Independent

“It’s alarming how little they know”: What are the Tory leadership frontrunners’ climate credentials?

All Conservative leadership candidates signed up to a manifesto that pledged to reach net zero by 2050.But as the election to replace Boris Johnson gathers pace candidates are either not mentioning the government’s climate goals or are actively distancing themselves from them.Or as one analyst put it, some are treating it as “red meat” to throw at net zero sceptic MPs and Conservative party members.That has prompted concerns among many environmentalists and campaigners that candidates don’t have clear visions on how to tackle the climate and nature crises facing the planet, particularly after the Climate Change Committee published a...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Boris Johnson replacement: Sajid Javid formally launches Tory leadership bid

The number of MPs vying to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party has reached 11 as Sajid Javid formally launched his bid on Monday (11 July)."I don't have a ready-made logo or a slick video to go - what I do have is a passion and desire to get Britain onto the right course and steer it through the gathering storm", Javid said.The former health secretary resigned from Boris Johnson's government last week before the prime minister announced he was to step down.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt dumped from Tory leadership contest

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt have been eliminated from the race to succeed Boris Johnson after the first round of voting by Tory MPs.The senior Conservatives failed to get the 30 votes required to get to the next stage of the Tory leadership contest on Wednesday afternoon.The frontrunners, former chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and trade minister Penny Mordaunt, coasted through in their bid to be the next prime minister.Senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General Suella Braverman, and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch also progressed to the final six candidates.Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative 1922 committee overseeing the contest, read out the results in a crowded Committee Room 14 in the House of Commons. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday.From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.The second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.Those eligible...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Tucker Carlson guest mocked for ‘making up a million things’ about Boris Johnson’s resignation

A former adviser to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been widely mocked online for saying “a million made up things” about Johnson’s resignation on Tucker Carlson Tonight.Thomas Corbett-Dillon told Fox News viewers there was “chaos” following the resignation of Mr Johnson, but appeared to forget to mention a number of reputational scandals responsible for his downfall.The former political adviser said the UK prime minister had in fact been ejected from Downing Street because he had become “too woke” and had failed at being “the British Trump”.“We elected Boris to be the British Trump,” said Mr Corbett-Dillon. “You know...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Eight go forward into first round of voting in the Tory leadership race

Eight contenders will be on the ballot paper when Tory MPs begin voting on Wednesday to elect a successor to Boris Johnson, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, has announced.Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi and Suella Braverman all secured the 20 nominations from fellow MPs needed to enter the contest.Moments before the announcement in a Commons committee room, former health secretary Sajid Javid said he was pulling out having apparently failed to attract enough support.Earlier Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that he was abandoning his bid and would...
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Now there are 8: UK leader field slims as nominations close

LONDON (AP) — Nominations in the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson closed on Tuesday, with eight Conservative lawmakers securing enough support from their colleagues to make the first ballot. Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, whose resignation last week helped bring Johnson down, was a surprise casualty, failing to make the cut.
POLITICS
The Independent

US carbon emissions have caused nearly $2tn in climate-related losses to other countries, study finds

Global warming caused by carbon pollution created by countries including the United States and China has heatedd the planet enough to stifle the economies of other nations — by trillions of dollars, a new study finds.The study, published this week, is one of the first to assign a cost to potential damages caused by individual countries’ emissions, with some of the world’s wealthiest nations and biggest polluters topping the list.This kind of research could help smaller or poorer nations make a legal claim for reparations over the climate crisis, the authors say.“This research provides an answer to the question...
INDIA
The Independent

Voices: Rishi Sunak needs to take risks – the contest has turned on its head

The most unexpected development of the Conservative leadership campaign is that Rishi Sunak, who voted Leave, has been painted as an honorary Remainer, while Liz Truss, who voted Remain, has been acclaimed by Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries as “probably a stronger Brexiteer than both of us”.The side effect of this looking-glass reversal is that Penny Mordaunt, a Leaver who is still regarded as a Leaver, has taken a commanding lead in the election. Despite Sunak leading in the first ballot of MPs, Mordaunt’s lead in a YouGov poll of Tory party members has made her the sudden favourite to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

742K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy