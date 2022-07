A construction company has sued the developers of Shoreline Gateway — Long Beach’s tallest building — for more than $3 million in allegedly unpaid fees. The construction firm, Build Group, claims that it met an agreed-upon completion date for the project but that the developer, Ledcor, decided to withhold payment by “using uncompleted punch list obligations as a pretext to create the illusion that substantial completion had not been reached,” the suit states.

