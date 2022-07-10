ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

2022 Carolina Panthers depth chart projections: Pre-training camp edition

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srwee_0gbfXAzI00

Hey, so the Carolina Panthers did a thing this past week. And, as a result, some other things will look a bit different heading into the 2022 regular season.

Let’s try to figure out how different they’ll look in this—our pre-training camp predictions for the 53-man depth chart.

Offense:

Position Starter Depth

QB Baker Mayfield Sam Darnold Matt Corral

RB Christian McCaffrey Chuba Hubbard D’Onta Foreman

WR DJ Moore Terrace Marshall Jr. Brandon Zylstra Andre Roberts

WR Robbie Anderson Rashard Higgins Shi Smith

TE Ian Thomas Colin Thompson

TE Tommy Tremble

LT Ikem Ekwonu Cameron Erving

LG Brady Christensen Michael Jordan Dennis Daley

C Bradley Bozeman Pat Elflein

RG Austin Corbett

RT Taylor Moton

Defense:

Position Starter Depth

DE Brian Burns Marquis Haynes Sr.

DT Derrick Brown Daviyon Nixon

DT Matt Ioannidis Bravvion Roy Phil Hoskins

DE Yetur Gross-Matos Amaré Barno Darryl Johnson

WLB Shaq Thompson Brandon Smith

MLB Damien Wilson Julian Stanford

SLB Frankie Luvu Cory Littleton

CB Donte Jackson CJ Henderson Myles Hartsfield

SS Xavier Woods Juston Burris

FS Jeremy Chinn Kenny Robinson

CB Jaycee Horn Keith Taylor Jr.

Specialists:

Position

K Zane Gonzalez

P Johnny Hekker

LS JJ Jansen

KR Andre Roberts Chuba Hubbard

PR Andre Roberts Shi Smith

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Has Revealed His Panthers' Jersey Number

Baker Mayfield may have a new team and coaching staff for the 2022 season, but he won't have to worry about wearing a new jersey number. On Tuesday, Mayfield was officially introduced as the newest member of the Carolina Panthers. While speaking to the media, he revealed that he'll wear No. 6 for this upcoming season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Panthers Reveal If Baker Mayfield Is Team's Starting Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers made a lot of noise when the team traded for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last week. But is there any guarantee he'll be the starter?. On Tuesday, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was asked about Carolina's QB situation going into the year. To which he responded that it will be an "open competition" between Baker and draft classmate Sam Darnold.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says stopping Dolphins offense will be 'hell on wheels'

What general manager Chris Grier has done for the Miami Dolphins offense has been impressive when it comes to the skill positions. In the last two offseasons, he’s added Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Cedrick Wilson Jr. as potential starters at wide receiver. This year alone, he’s brought in Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds and Sony Michel to a running back group that desperately needed an upgrade.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield acquires No. 6 uniform from P Johnny Hekker

Due to the NFL’s jersey number restrictions—as well as the gentlemen occupying Nos. 2 through 12 and Nos. 14 through 19—new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield only had two open choices for his uniform. He could either opt for the unlucky No. 13 or see what he could do with No. 1 and subsequently get banished into the shadow realm for disrespecting the greatest player in franchise history.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New list says Scott Frost on one of the hottest seats in football

Another day, another list putting Scott Frost on the hot seat, but just how hot is that seat compared to the other hot seat coaches in college football. CBS Sports has released its annual Hot Seat Rankings, and the numbers don’t lie. Released every year since 2016, the list has placed 35 different coaches on the hottest of seats, and of those 35 coaches, 23 have been fired. Coaching changes happen every year. In just the last three years, 67 schools have hired a new head football coach. That’s 51% of Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly knowns as Division I) teams that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Keith Taylor#Pat Elflein#Brandon Smith#American Football#Carolina#Christian
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell wishes he could go back to 2018

There are few stories in the NFL about a player who was on track to be considered an all-time great only to squander it like former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell did when he sat out the 2018 NFL season. Bell’s greed and hubris cost him what might have been a Hall of Fame career and it sounds like Bell might be feeling some of that regret.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers' dismissal of Kirk Cousins proof grass isn't always greener

It seems like only yesterday the Carolina Panthers were reportedly “laughing off” any potential interest in Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, they’re heading into the 2022 season with fellow castoffs, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, in “open competition” to be their next starting quarterback, according to team general manager Scott Fitterer on Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football News predicts which games Texas will lose this season

Just like every offseason, there is a substantial amount of hype and expectations surrounding the Texas football program ahead of the 2022 season. Many are anxious to see the talented new offseason additions via the transfer portal finally take the field for the Longhorns. Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Neyor, and Jahleel Billingsley among others have provided Texas fans with hope that this season will be much better than the 5-7 campaign a year ago.
TEXAS STATE
thecomeback.com

Panthers world reacts to Baker Mayfield’s Bojangles admission

Baker Mayfield is officially a member of the Carolina Panthers. Along with competing to be the starting quarterback with a new team, he’s also got some other new experiences ahead of him, and that includes fast food staple Bojangles. As part of his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Mayfield,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
MLB
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyst reveals the number needed for ACC teams to leave conference

The talk lately around college athletics has been centered around conference realignment as USC and UCLA bolted from the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten starting in a few years. Now, the rumors are out that more teams will leave conferences and there will be a total shakeup soon. That includes the Atlantic Coast Conference. Teams like UNC, Clemson, Miami, Florida State, Duke, Virginia, and more have been brought up in terms of leaving and finding a new home with revenue sharing being the main factor. But for the conference, it has a contract through 2035 that makes it difficult for teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida football jumps up in ESPN's latest recruiting rankings

Following the commitment of four-star quarterback Markus Stokes and four-star running back Treyaun Webb, Florida jumped five spots in ESPN’s 2023 recruiting rankings. Coming in at No. 17, the Gators are quietly building a solid recruiting class in Billy Napier’s first full cycle as Florida coach. The new head coach’s strategy of keeping talent inside the state seems to be working, with 10 of the Gators’ 12 commitments hailing from the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updates on Garoppolo's shoulder, contract: Option if Watson out for season

The Cleveland Browns continue to wait for the results of QB Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary hearing. Post-hearing briefs were due to former Judge Sue Robinson on Tuesday, However, the timeline for a final ruling on Watson’s suspension is unknown. It was expected that a result would be before training camp, that still could be the case but seems less likely with every day that goes by without a decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy