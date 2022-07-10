2022 Carolina Panthers depth chart projections: Pre-training camp edition

Hey, so the Carolina Panthers did a thing this past week. And, as a result, some other things will look a bit different heading into the 2022 regular season.

Let’s try to figure out how different they’ll look in this—our pre-training camp predictions for the 53-man depth chart.

Offense:

Position Starter Depth

QB Baker Mayfield Sam Darnold Matt Corral

RB Christian McCaffrey Chuba Hubbard D’Onta Foreman

WR DJ Moore Terrace Marshall Jr. Brandon Zylstra Andre Roberts

WR Robbie Anderson Rashard Higgins Shi Smith

TE Ian Thomas Colin Thompson

TE Tommy Tremble

LT Ikem Ekwonu Cameron Erving

LG Brady Christensen Michael Jordan Dennis Daley

C Bradley Bozeman Pat Elflein

RG Austin Corbett

RT Taylor Moton

Defense:

Position Starter Depth

DE Brian Burns Marquis Haynes Sr.

DT Derrick Brown Daviyon Nixon

DT Matt Ioannidis Bravvion Roy Phil Hoskins

DE Yetur Gross-Matos Amaré Barno Darryl Johnson

WLB Shaq Thompson Brandon Smith

MLB Damien Wilson Julian Stanford

SLB Frankie Luvu Cory Littleton

CB Donte Jackson CJ Henderson Myles Hartsfield

SS Xavier Woods Juston Burris

FS Jeremy Chinn Kenny Robinson

CB Jaycee Horn Keith Taylor Jr.

Specialists:

Position

K Zane Gonzalez

P Johnny Hekker

LS JJ Jansen

KR Andre Roberts Chuba Hubbard

PR Andre Roberts Shi Smith