2022 Carolina Panthers depth chart projections: Pre-training camp edition
Hey, so the Carolina Panthers did a thing this past week. And, as a result, some other things will look a bit different heading into the 2022 regular season.
Let’s try to figure out how different they’ll look in this—our pre-training camp predictions for the 53-man depth chart.
Offense:
Position Starter Depth
QB Baker Mayfield Sam Darnold Matt Corral
RB Christian McCaffrey Chuba Hubbard D’Onta Foreman
WR DJ Moore Terrace Marshall Jr. Brandon Zylstra Andre Roberts
WR Robbie Anderson Rashard Higgins Shi Smith
TE Ian Thomas Colin Thompson
TE Tommy Tremble
LT Ikem Ekwonu Cameron Erving
LG Brady Christensen Michael Jordan Dennis Daley
C Bradley Bozeman Pat Elflein
RG Austin Corbett
RT Taylor Moton
Defense:
Position Starter Depth
DE Brian Burns Marquis Haynes Sr.
DT Derrick Brown Daviyon Nixon
DT Matt Ioannidis Bravvion Roy Phil Hoskins
DE Yetur Gross-Matos Amaré Barno Darryl Johnson
WLB Shaq Thompson Brandon Smith
MLB Damien Wilson Julian Stanford
SLB Frankie Luvu Cory Littleton
CB Donte Jackson CJ Henderson Myles Hartsfield
SS Xavier Woods Juston Burris
FS Jeremy Chinn Kenny Robinson
CB Jaycee Horn Keith Taylor Jr.
Specialists:
Position
K Zane Gonzalez
P Johnny Hekker
LS JJ Jansen
KR Andre Roberts Chuba Hubbard
PR Andre Roberts Shi Smith
