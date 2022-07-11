ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

SI Fantasy's 2022 Draft Kit is Here

By Kyle Wood
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3SIH_0gbfWngM00

Find player rankings, divisional breakdowns, schedule analysis and more in the comprehensive kit before you select your team this summer.

Good morning! Are you ready for fantasy football season?

SI Fantasy’s 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit launched this morning with loads of content from our analysts aimed at helping you have the absolute best draft possible. Inside you’ll find player rankings for multiple formats, mock drafts for reference, strength of schedule breakdowns as well as projected sleepers and busts.

The draft kit includes in-depth analysis from Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Famer Michael Fabiano , FSWA-award nominee Jen Piacenti , statistical guru Shawn Childs , dynasty expert Matt De Lima and yours truly .

Please enjoy this fantasy-focused edition of Winners Club to celebrate the launch of SI’s draft kit and feel free to revisit this email—or the hub itself—as much as you need in the lead up to your league’s draft day. Happy drafting!

Multi-Format Player Rankings

Let’s begin with the most commonly used fantasy football draft tool and one of the easiest to understand: player rankings!

Fabiano ranked the top 200 players overall in a PPR format and then went position-by-position with accompanying auction values . Cooper Kupp has asserted himself as the WR1 after his historic 2021 season and MVP favorite Josh Allen is at the top of the QB rankings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LfhqB_0gbfWngM00

Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

For the dynasty community, Fabiano also put together his top-200 rankings . Remember: Dynasty rankings take age and long-term outlook into account more than your redraft player rankings.

And for a difference of opinion, De Lima also ranked the skill positions in PPR formats and went 400 players deep . He also compiled his top 400 players in superflex, as well as his top 100 rookies overall and he ranked the 400 best players for best ball , an increasingly popular format that optimizes your best lineup week-to-week. These lists are extremely comprehensive—enjoy!

Team-by-Team Divisional Breakdowns

In case you haven’t been following the turbulent NFL offseason news cycle , a lot of players have changed teams. That movement shook up team and division dynamics, all of which Childs covers in his 32 team previews, which are broken up below by division.

How will the Dolphins use their stable of running backs? What does DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension mean for the Cardinals’ pass catchers? And will Baker Mayfield really make that much of a difference in Carolina?

Find the answers to all those questions and more in these team fantasy outlooks.

AFC North: Ravens | Bengals | Browns | Steelers

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Titans | Texans

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Patriots | Jets

AFC West: Broncos | Chiefs | Raiders | Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1945c2_0gbfWngM00

David Zalubowski/AP

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Vikings | Packers

NFC South: Falcons | Panthers | Saints | Buccaneers

NFC East: Cowboys | Giants | Eagles | Commanders

NFC West: Cardinals | Rams | 49ers | Seahawks

Opponent Strength of Schedule

Facing a difficult slate of defenses shouldn’t scare you off an elite player. For instance, the AFC West is a gauntlet this year after so much talent flocked to the division, but that doesn’t mean you should stay away from Justin Herbert .

“Strength of schedule isn’t the be-all, end-all in determining a player’s value. Instead, it should be seen as a useful tool in making decisions between non-elite players with similar value,” writes Fabiano .

With that in mind, find the strength of schedule breakdown for each fantasy skill position along with a takeaway from each.

Quarterback

“The value of Tua Tagovailoa is on the rise after the Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill in the offseason, but his schedule is the toughest among quarterbacks.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pS0c8_0gbfWngM00

Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports

Running back

Cordarrelle Patterson , who finished last season as the RB9, could be a potential bust candidate in 2022. The schedule won’t help change that notion, as Atlanta ’s backs have the second-toughest slate.”

Wide receiver

“​​The Bengals have one of the top wideout trios in the league in Ja’Marr Chase , Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd , and their 2022 schedule is a favorable one.

Tight end

Dalton Schultz has the fourth-easiest schedule among tight ends, which makes him an even more valuable asset in fantasy leagues. The third-best player at his position last year, Schultz could see an even bigger target share in 2021 now that the Cowboys will be without Amari Cooper .”

In Search of Sleepers

Now for everyone’s favorite fantasy category: Sleepers!

Finding a true sleeper is difficult, but it’s a highly rewarding pursuit if successful. Before getting into the sleepers at each position, allow De Lima to define the often-used term:

“Sleeper, to me, doesn’t mean a player nobody has heard of that comes out of nowhere to succeed. I believe that’s more of a fantasy ‘breakout’ than sleeper. Instead, a sleeper is a player who will significantly outperform his current average draft position value.”

So without further ado…

Quarterbacks

Matt Ryan , Colts : “Your friends may not pat you on the back for drafting Ryan , but he's a slam dunk value at QB20 in average draft position.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FW3Nf_0gbfWngM00

Robert Goddin/USA TODAY Sports

Running backs

James Cook , Bills : “I believe he’s a great fit in this offense. His PPR numbers should keep him competitive for fantasy managers as he builds experience in Year 1.”

Wide receivers

Courtland Sutton , Broncos : “I believe given his skill set and experience, Sutton is most primed for a breakout.”

Tight ends

Austin Hooper , Titans : “He’s the No. 1 tight end with the Titans and I’m calling a comeback.”

Fabiano also tried his hand at crowning some sleepers and deep sleepers for 2022. Among them: Elijah Moore , Russell Gage , David Njoku , Ronald Jones and Darrel Williams .

Putting Stock into Mock Drafts

I highly recommend completing mock drafts of your own. Try different strategies, see how your team looks if you grab a quarterback early, select back-to-back running backs and prepare for every possible draft scenario so you don’t end up panicking when it comes time to make a pick.

Or you can consult one of these two 12-team SI Fantasy PPR mock drafts for reference based on your own draft position.

May Mock: Cooper Kupp came off the board at the 1.02 early in Round 1, but the first round was still running back-heavy despite the top-end talent at receiver.

June Mock: Receivers became even more popular a month later with Kupp and four other wideouts, including Chase, being selected in the first 12 picks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v77pp_0gbfWngM00

Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati Enquirer/USA TODAY

And, again, for the dynasty crowd, Fabiano reviewed the SiriusXM Fantasy Dirty dynasty draft with rookies only.

Rookie-Only Mock: Drake London was a surprise 1.01 pick, unseating running backs Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker .

In Other News

Bills 2022 Over/Under Betting Breakdown: The Super Bowl favorites kick off the team-by-team over/under betting previews for the coming season. Buffalo’s win total is set at 11.5—Should you take the over?

2023 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Futures Odds: Two Alabama players are among the three players with the best odds to come off the board first in the draft next spring. Unsurprisingly, the two Heisman front runners are first and second.

MLB Releases Full All-Star Game Rosters: The league’s showcase in Los Angeles is just over a week away and the complete rosters for the American and National Leagues are out. The World Series-favorite Yankees led all teams with six All-Star selections.

British Open DFS Primer: Find out which players you should target in each tier before the Open begins Thursday in St. Andrews. Rory McIlroy is the most expensive player in the field. Should you pay up for him?

British Open Betting Preview: Get the recent history of winners across the pond, see who the favorites are and how each of the top contenders have fared on this course and in recent months.

Enjoyed what you read in today’s newsletter? There’s plenty more where that came from in the draft kit !

You can find projected busts , breakouts , the fantasy case against a slew of stars, how coaching changes will affect fantasy production and more on the basics of playing fantasy football .

Thanks for reading, and remember to follow us on Twitter @SI_Fantasy !

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colin Cowherd: It's An 'Outrage' 1 QB Was Left Off Top 10 List

A recent ESPN poll of NFL personnel resulted in a ranking of the top 10 quarterbacks in the league. But one player's absence from the list has Fox's Colin Cowherd "outraged." On Monday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd examined the list and found issues with some of the players there. But it was the absence of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr that got him a bit heated.
NFL
On3.com

NFL ranks the league's top ten quarterbacks entering 2022 season

The folks over at ESPN recently surveyed over 50 players, coaches, scouts and executives from teams across the NFL to poll who the people running, coaching and playing in the NFL believe are the best 10 quarterbacks heading into the 2022 season. To no surprise, the back-to-back MVP led the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Reacts To The Zach Wilson Rumor

A wild rumor about Zach Wilson's dating life has been trending on social media all day Sunday and Monday. Wilson, the starting quarterback for the New York Jets, is rumored to be dating a friend of his mother. Some prominent NFL players have been taking to social media on Monday.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders HC Ron Rivera, OC Scott Turner and QB coach Ken Zampese all have spoken glowingly about what they’ve seen from QB Carson Wentz so far. “I really like his command of our offense,” Rivera said via John Keim of ESPN. “When you listen to him in the huddle, you listen to him talk to his teammates about certain aspects of the play. I know it gives me confidence, but when he is in the huddle calling the plays the way he does, I know his teammates can feel the confidence.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Buccaneers#Jets#American Football#Si Fantasy#Ppr#Mvp#Qb
Yardbarker

Raiders Make History Yet Again…

Once again, the Silver and Black have headlined the sports world. As of yesterday, Sandra Douglass Morgan (pictured above on the left) became the first female president of an NFL team. This move marks a historic day in Raiders history, but more importantly, in league history. To many people, it’s more than just a job. It’s a milestone for women, and a step forward in racial equality. In a league predominantly lead by male players, staff, and coaches, it represents a beacon of hope for female athletes.
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

Saints Fantasy Football 2022 Outlook: WR Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas, a fan favorite in New Orleans, looks to return to the field in 2022 after missing all of the 2021 NFL season with an ankle/foot injury. Thomas, playing in just seven games over the past two seasons, is surrounded with much uncertainty heading into the new year on the field and in fantasy football. The top-scoring fantasy wide receiver in the league in 2019, MT's dominance is a distant memory in the minds of many fantasy football owners.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Free Agent Signing Tracker

When 12:00 PM EST rolls around on Wednesday, July 13, NHL teams will be allowed to officially sign free agents to contracts to bolster their lineups for the 2022-23 seasons and beyond. THW has you covered with this live tracker that will be updated throughout as the signings are made official.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Aiyuk Reacts to Trey Lance ‘Arm Fatigue’ Rumors With Workout Video

As the NFL nears training camp, the 49ers find themselves with one of the more intriguing quarterback battles in the league. In one corner: veteran incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo, a player who has led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance, who the team has been unable to trade so far this offseason. In the other: Trey Lance, a talented but largely unproven second-year player, selected with the No. 3 in the 2021 NFL draft.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Anonymous ESPN Employees Reveal True Feelings On Adam Schefter

ESPN insider Adam Schefter is one of the best in the business when it comes to getting scoops, no one will deny that. However, there have been some issues over the past 12 months. For starters, Schefter didn't handle Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's off-field situation very well last year....
NFL
Sports Illustrated

ESPN Reveals No. 2 NFL Broadcasting Team for 2022 Season

ESPN announced Tuesday that it will employ a second NFL broadcasting team to handle a group of games during the 2022 regular season. The network revealed that Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky (analysts) and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter) will announce three games this fall in weeks in which ESPN is scheduled to broadcast multiple contests. In most instances, the team of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters will handle the responsibilities in the booth, but on select occasions, the other broadcast crew will step in.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Heinz Field Will Be Renamed Acrisure Stadium

It’s the end of an era in Pittsburgh. Faithful Steelers fans will have to adjust to a new moniker for their beloved Heinz Field as the iconic venue will be renamed Acrisure Stadium, per a team announcement. "We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry out at ESPN after 15 years

Fantasy football is one of the most popular brands of fantasy games sports fans partake in throughout the year. There are multiple different types of leagues, along with websites that provide valuable information to improve your skill set. None of that would be possible without Matthew Berry, who has ultimately decided to walk away from ESPN after 15 years.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

82K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy