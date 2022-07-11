‘Fridays On The Plaza’ featuring Geoff Gunderson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group in Sioux Falls is improving access to healthy and affordable food options within the city. The Urban Agriculture Coalition began in June to help reduce food deserts within the community. Sustainability Coordinator Holly Meier talked about how big of a footprint this could have in Sioux Falls and the next Urban Agriculture Coalition meeting on July 12. Local producers and leaders will be at the Downtown Sioux Falls Library from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO