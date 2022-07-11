ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

'Fridays On The Plaza' featuring Geoff Gunderson

By Dakota News Now staff
dakotanewsnow.com
 2 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week's featured musical guest...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

dakotanewsnow.com

'Fridays On The Plaza' featuring Brian Stai

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week's "Fridays On The Plaza" featured musical guest Brian Stai. For a complete list of upcoming musical guests and food trucks visiting the 12th street plaza, click here.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mondays at McKennan returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime concert series returns to the stage Monday night in Sioux Falls. McKennan Park is starting to look like its old self again after last week's storm. "There was a number of branches that were down due to the high winds, so...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

National Veterans Golden Age Games in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time, Sioux Falls will host the National Veterans Golden Age Games. Local games coordinator John Neeley joined Dakota News Now to talk about it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hot Summer Nites rolls into Sioux Falls Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime event comes roaring into Sioux Falls this week. "It'll be awesome. There will be Corvettes parked all over the place, colors, different sizes, whatnot, a lot of people," Vice president of the Sioux Falls Corvette Club Dave Rowe said. It's...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls parking ramp art proposals

Large Group of Protesters March for Women's Health Rights in Downtown Sioux Falls. Portions of downtown Sioux Falls were closed down Wednesday night as a large group of protestors took to the streets. Storm damage temporarily closes Oahe Downstream Recreation Area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Granite Threshing Bee celebrates 38th year of event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Granite Threshing Bee started off as a small event 38 years ago but has since grown to have thousands in attendance every year. "We go back in history to the way they did things back in the 20s and 30s we...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Mysterious floating objects above Sioux Falls explained

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Residents across Sioux Falls on Monday may have noticed two white, stationary objects floating in the evening sky. While the objects may have been mistaken for some sort of alien aircraft, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says they were stratospheric research balloons released by Raven Aerostar.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Bactrian Camel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Welcome back, for this edition of Wild Wednesday, we have Education Specialist Natalie Erickson joining us here at the Great Plains Zoo to learn about the Bactrian Camel. Thank you so much for being here this morning. Now, she kind of has a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pizza Shop brings Brooklyn-style pizza to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls' newest pizza place has had quite the journey as its owner Josiah Urban moved the shop and his family all the way from New Jersey to open the restaurant. "We just said you know what we can continue to do this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls West walks off Renner in marathon game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls West and Renner went the distance and then some in their Legion Baseball matchup Tuesday evening, as West took the 6-5 walk-off win in the 11th inning. Nick Pellicotte hit the game winning single on a 1-0 count. Post 307 started...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Proposed Sioux Falls city ordinance would allow schools to keep bees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The current city ordinance regarding bees requires any beekeepers in Sioux Falls to clear their activities with the city and have the correct zoning for their property. Well now one city councilor is prepared to amend the ordinance allowing schools and universities here in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Urban AG Coalition producing more locally grown food

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group in Sioux Falls is improving access to healthy and affordable food options within the city. The Urban Agriculture Coalition began in June to help reduce food deserts within the community. Sustainability Coordinator Holly Meier talked about how big of a footprint this could have in Sioux Falls and the next Urban Agriculture Coalition meeting on July 12. Local producers and leaders will be at the Downtown Sioux Falls Library from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Mayor Shows Off Sweet Skateboard Moves

Is there anything Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken can't do?! Our Mayor is a man of many talents! He even has a new skill that he shares with his daughter Nora. Mayor TenHaken is very vocal about his fitness routine and regular biking habits. Now, you can see him speeding on the Sioux Falls sidewalks with Nora on their skateboards.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Canaries lose series to Fargo-Moorhead in close battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries lose a close one at home 9-8 against Fargo-Moorhead, and lose the series in tow. Tyler Garkow was credited with the loss, while Peyton Wigginton tallied the win. Garkow struck out six batters, but allowed four hits and five runs. Gavin LaValley, Zane Gurwitz, Kona Quiggle and Angelo Altavilla tallied RBI's for the Birds.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Behind the scenes of Faith Temple Food Giveaway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Everyone has felt the effect of rising food costs and shortages of items across the nation and here in South Dakota. Organizations here in Sioux Falls have been collaborating to assist those in need. The Faith Temple Food Giveaway hands out boxes of food...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Raffle fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There's another raffle fundraiser, this time for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yankton, and Vermillion. Cierra Steffensen, with the Boys & Girls Club, joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk about it.
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Nate Chavious bringing many happy returns to the Storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nate Chavious can still remember the first time he took a kickoff to the house. In part because he still gets that feeling every time he takes one back. "Nah it doesn't (get old), it doesn't at all! It's always a great feeling...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Raven Aerostar's test balloons prompt calls of concern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Citizens who called the National Weather Service concerned about some "silvery objects" in the sky around Sioux Falls this week prompted the agency to tweet that they were not aliens, but rather test balloons launched by a South Dakota aerospace subsidiary. The high altitude...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

