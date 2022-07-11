ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Just Beat Amazon Before Prime Day Even Happened: Don’t Miss These Apple & Streaming Deals That’ll Save You Hundreds

By Summer Cartwright
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago
There’s one thing we can always count on when July comes around: Incredible sales that are worth every penny. Case in point: Walmart’s rollbacks sale, which includes more than 1,000 rollbacks on all things home, electronics and fashion. These aren’t just teeny little 10 percent markdowns, either. These are real-deal discounts that will save you hundreds on things that you actually want, like Apple watches, iPads, tablets and streaming devices.

It’s so good, I’d go so far as to say that it beat Amazon Prime Day before it even happened. My reasoning? Well, for starters, you can get a brand new smart streaming TV with 4K HD capabilities on sale for just $99 at Walmart right now. There are also a whole host of robot vacuums discounted for more than $100 off, like this Shark model that works just as well on hard floors as it does carpets. And let’s not forget about the eye-popping Apple deals on iPads and watches. The series 3 watch is on sale for more than $100 off while the 10-inch 2020 iPad Air is under $380.

That’s a lot to remember, but don’t worry, I picked seven of the best Walmart rollbacks sales and listed them all below for you. These are the best discounts you could get at Walmart (or any other competing store) right now, trust me.

Courtesy of Apple.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Space Gray

An Apple Watch does so much more than count your steps. It can connect to your phone plan, make calls, send texts and even read your emails. It’s like having a personal assistant at your disposal anytime, anywhere. What’s more, it’ll give you the motivation to achieve your fitness goals. Finding anything Apple on sale for more than 10 percent off is rare, so consider this 20 percent discount a treasure trove.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Space Gray $149 (originally $199)

Courtesy of Ninja.

Ninja® Nutri-Blender Pro

Give yourself a smoothie maker that does so much more: whips cream, pulsates veggies into soups and chops tomatoes into delicious salsas. This high-powered appliance is handy in any kitchen, whether it’s full of novices or professionals. Better yet: It’s $20 off.

Ninja® Nutri-Blender Pro $69 (originally $89)

Courtesy of Apple.

2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air

If you thought iPads cost more than rent, let me introduce you to the iPad Air that’s on sale for nearly $100 off. The 2020 model has a huge 10.9-inch display screen and up to 10 hours of battery life. Ideal for students, commuters who like to read on the bus or people who love to watch TV in bed, the Apple favorite is a homerun gift idea.

2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air $379 (originally $469)

Courtesy of TCL.

TCL 32″ HD LED Roku Smart TV

Whether you’re looking for a new TV to fit into a tight space or need a computer monitor to complete your WFH set-up, this Roku Smart TV is perfect. It comes with streaming capabilities and an HD experience, and it’s on sale for under $100. What more could you want?

TCL 32 $99 (originally $149)

Courtesy of Walmart.

Chromecast with Google TV

You don’t just get incredible HD streaming with Chromecast. You also get six months free of Peacock Premium (aka all of The Office episodes you could want) and extend live sports options and Google TV. It’s simple to use, too. Just plug it in, connect to your Wi-Fi and the job’s all done! Usually $70, you can shop it now for nearly 50 percent off at $40.

Chromecast with Google TV $39.98 (originally $69.99)

Courtesy of Shark.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum

If you’ve always wanted a robot vacuum but didn’t want to pay a fortune, this deal’s for you. The Shark model is as high-quality as it gets, all thanks to its advanced mapping system, easy-to-use app and multi-surface cleaning capabilities. You’ll be able to whip your place up into place without lifting more than a finger (to press start on your phone or the machine, of course).

Shark ION Robot Vacuum $144 (originally $249)

Courtesy of Samsung.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7

If you want a laptop without paying for a laptop, opt-in for this Samsung tablet. It’s equipped with all of the essentials: Wi-Fi connectivity, a huge 128GB memory and a pen to take notes with. This isn’t just for play or for work — it’s for life. Save more than $100 while you can.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 $570 (originally $699)

