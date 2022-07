Miami again topped the list of least affordable U.S. housing markets in July, ahead of Los Angeles and New York, according to RealtyHop. Even though the median home price in Miami fell slightly in July compared to June, to $600,000, the city remained the least affordable based on a projected median household income of about $45,000. That means the average family would have to set aside a whopping 86 percent of its annual income to afford a home.

