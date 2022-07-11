Blasting operations to begin July 15 in Ashton

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – As part of the construction work at the intersection of US-20 and SH-47 in Ashton, the contractor will be blasting rock under the roadway.

The blasting operation will occur periodically between July 15 and July 19 in the closed portion of the roadway.

There will be traffic control flaggers on US-20 and SH-47 to manage traffic during these operations.

Motorists should anticipate longer than normal delays during this time. ITD asks all drivers to watch for equipment and workers, follow all traffic signs and flaggers, and reduce speeds to posted limits. It is essential during this operation that motorists keep themselves and workers safe.

The US-20 / SH-47 intersection project consists of a stoplight, new curb and sidewalks, storm sewer work, and pavement. Work is scheduled to be completed in October.

