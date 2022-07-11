ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashton, ID

Blasting operations to begin July 15 in Ashton

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pu5O_0gbfW9ef00

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – As part of the construction work at the intersection of US-20 and SH-47 in Ashton, the contractor will be blasting rock under the roadway.

The blasting operation will occur periodically between July 15 and July 19 in the closed portion of the roadway.

There will be traffic control flaggers on US-20 and SH-47 to manage traffic during these operations.

Motorists should anticipate longer than normal delays during this time. ITD asks all drivers to watch for equipment and workers, follow all traffic signs and flaggers, and reduce speeds to posted limits. It is essential during this operation that motorists keep themselves and workers safe.

The US-20 / SH-47 intersection project consists of a stoplight, new curb and sidewalks, storm sewer work, and pavement. Work is scheduled to be completed in October.

The post Blasting operations to begin July 15 in Ashton appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Yellowstone Safari Game Ranch given green light

Madison County Planning and Zoning Administrator Gary Armstrong defended Yellowstone Safari Game Ranch’s designation as an agricultural operation in front of the Madison County Commissioners on Monday. County Commissioner Chairman Todd Smith began by summarizing the June 29 meeting. “Two weeks ago we had some concerned citizens come in....
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Heat advisory issued in eastern Idaho for Tuesday and Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS — Most of eastern and central Idaho is under a heat advisory on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. The National Weather Service issued the advisory early Tuesday morning and it is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Hot conditions with high temperatures of 92 to 98 degrees are expected throughout Tuesday, and on Wednesday, temperatures will rise to between 93 and 100 degrees.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Ashton, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Moose-Wilson Road construction resumes Monday

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — The National Park Service will resume construction activities addressing infrastructure needs in the southern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park on Monday, July 11, at 7 a.m. Public access will again be limited to weekends during summer construction activities. Visitor impacts...
MOOSE, WY
KIFI Local News 8

Wreaths Across America makes a stop in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Wreaths Across America made its first ever stop in Idaho, and Idaho Falls was its' first location. The mobile exhibit came from Maine and is traveling to honor fallen Vietnam Veterans and educate people across America. According to organizers, this is the farthest west the exhibit has traveled.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
upr.org

Police chief Ulysses Black resigns following DUI charge in Idaho

North Park Police Chief Ulysses Black resigned last week after being charged with a DUI in Idaho. According to a letter from Hyde Park Mayor Bryan Cox and Mayor Lyndsay Peterson, Black’s resignation became effective July 7. Cox and Peterson wrote that Black is resigning from his position because of “personal reasons” and that he is going to transition into retirement, with the DUI arrest not being mentioned anywhere at all.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signs#Traffic Control#Urban Construction#Sh 47#Itd#Blasting#Local News 8
eastidahonews.com

An Idaho Republican blocked voters in his district on Facebook. Now they’re suing

IONA (Idaho Statesman) — Five Idaho residents have sued Rep. Chad Christensen after the Iona Republican blocked them from viewing his Facebook page. Gregory Graf, Marguerite Shaw, Suellen Carman, Steven Thyberg and Carolyn Dessin filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Idaho. Shaw, Carman and Dessin live in Christensen’s legislative district. The Idaho Press first reported the lawsuit last week.
IDAHO STATE
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Rexburg City Council moves to rezone property on 5th West

The Rexburg City Council held a public hearing Wednesday July 6, 2022 for a request to annex 795 S 5th W into the city and rezone it from a Rural Residential 1 (RR1) to a Medium Density Residential 2 (MDR2) zone. City residents opposing the rezoning move requested that the property instead be considered for a city park and raised questions about the safety, density of the area and the impact of increased traffic on 5th W.
REXBURG, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kmvt

Idaho gas prices start to slide, could follow national trend

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After weeks of watching gas prices fall in other parts of the country, Idaho drivers finally saw a little bit of relief when they filled up this week, and more could be on the way. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of...
IDAHO STATE
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Construction begins on US Highway 20 and state Highway 47 intersection

The Idaho Transportation Department started the major overhaul of the intersection at U.S. Highway 20 and state Highway 47 in Ashton on Wednesday. Plastic safety barrels now dot along both highways as construction workers prepare for safety upgrades to the intersection, which has been the site of several accidents. It’s expected the renovations will cost $5.7 million and will be completed by October, said HK Construction Project Manager Brian Hanson.
ASHTON, ID
KIFI Local News 8

ISU Occupational Therapy partners with community organization to host Summer Camp for All

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) —The Department of Occupational Therapy at Idaho State University is joining forces with local non-profit Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect to host a summer camp for individuals with disabilities, ages 5 to 105, on July 18-20. In its inaugural year, Summer Camp for All offers fun for all ages and all abilities with sports, obstacle courses, water games, crafts and even dancing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Officials investigate cause of Rexburg structure fire

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 5:15 p.m. At 4:55 a.m., the Madison Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire, located at 453 S. Yellowstone Hwy., Double D’s Pawn in Rexburg. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the pawn shop. Due...
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy