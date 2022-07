As all parents know, there’s nothing as important as the health and safety of their babies, and the formula shortage has left many people feeling anxious about how they’ll feed them. Some young children, teens, and adults with medical needs also rely on formula for their nutrition. The baby formula is still in short supply and in high demand across the country. While efforts have been made to ease the nationwide shortage, parents are still stressing about feeding their children. The COVID-19 pandemic created supply chain and staffing issues, and a recent recall of baby formula due to contaminated products from a key factory added to the problem.

