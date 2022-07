YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today we will increase in cloud cover, but will see a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. Afternoon highs will still be above our seasonal average of 107. Winds will be a little breezy this afternoon with gusts of 10 to 15 MPH. Gusts could peak up to 20 MPH through the evening.

