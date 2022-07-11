ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WVU researchers won’t hit snooze on mattress recycling needs

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjVa9_0gbfVpEn00

After years of use, mattresses and the wood, metal and textiles that compose them are eventually discarded into landfills, creating methane gases while their chemicals and dyes seep into soil and groundwater.

A team of West Virginia Universityresearchers, led by Sunidhi Mehta, assistant professor of fashion merchandising in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, will recycle those used textiles to replace single-use plastics with biodegradable products.

“Textile recycling is not easy to do,” Mehta said. “Over a period of time — five to seven to 10 years of use — textiles degrade a lot in their mechanical properties, so it’s very hard to recycle them into viable products. The only place they can go is to the landfill. Some degrade and some do not.”

Collaborators on the project include Louis McDonald, professor of environmental soil chemistry and soil fertility, and Rakesh Gupta and Edward Sabolsky, both from the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources.

The research is sponsored by the Mattress Recycling Council, a nonprofit organization formed by the mattress industry to operate recycling programs in states that have enacted mattress recycling laws. The program is currently running in California, Connecticut and Rhode Island and is known as “Bye Bye Mattress” to consumers.

The Council recycles 77% of the discarded mattresses, mainly wood and metal, but has not found a way to recycle the textiles, such as cotton, which make up about 23% of the mattress unit. According to the organization, more than one million pounds of cotton have been recovered from their mattress recycling operations. Now, the MRC has funded Mehta’s research for one year with a grant of $87,200.

The team will use cotton fibers from recycled mattresses to create biodegradable composite material.

“We are going to make a composite using materials with different properties,” Mehta said. “One material will be compostable, and the cotton from the mattress is biodegradable. The new material will be both compostable and biodegradable.”

Sabolsky will then use 3D printing to create a wide range of consumer products like beverage straws, eating utensils or disposable packaging.

“3D printing is a very sought-after method to produce materials that can’t be produced with traditional methods,” he explained.

Such printing is typically only done with plastics, which generates an even higher number of plastics in the environment, Mehta added.

For this project, however, the team will use a bio-based plastic that biodegrades. By mixing it with cotton from the mattresses, it improves the biodegradation process even more.

“Before working with Sunidhi, I didn’t know there was such a big issue with it,” Sabolsky said. “We’re trying to think of what useful objects we can fabricate using a composite that is filled with cotton fibers.”

Processing materials in such a way can improve the integrity of the product, creating advanced materials with enhanced properties such as thermal, mechanical or structural.

“We all use straws, for example,” Mehta said. “They’re one-time use. We toss them in the trash. We are trying to replace those single-use plastic consumer products with our biodegradable products. The type of product created, however, will be determined by the strength of the composite material.”

If all goes well, Sabolsky envisions replacement products for shoes, sports equipment and even cars. However, he cautioned that they don’t yet know what the composite material will look like which will partly determine how it can be used.

While making these biodegradable consumer products, Mehta will also study the carbon footprint of the project itself. Further experiments will be on the biodegradation process and the rate of biodegradation of the new composite material to find out how long it will take to biodegrade.

“This is another step in this movement for greener technologies, recycling and repurposing materials,” Sabolsky said. “We’re looking at another waste product typically put in landfills but using it to make useful objects and maybe even savings.”

After a year, Mehta plans to use her findings as a preliminary study to apply for other grants and continue researching innovative and unique ways to recycle textiles.

“My hope with this project is to do my part and help lower the environmental impact as much as I can,” she said. “My goal with this project is to help make our industry sustainable as much as we can just by doing this small part.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

The Big Plastic Count: Survey shows 'recycling doesn't work'

The organisers of Britain's biggest ever survey of household plastic waste have called for immediate action to tackle what they say are "jaw-dropping" findings. The Big Plastic Count was run across a week in May and its results show that the average participating household threw away 66 pieces of plastic in a week.
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
Phys.org

Fertilizers from composting plants contain large quantities of biodegradable plastics

Composting plants process biowaste into finished compost, which ends up as fertilizer in soils. A study by the University of Bayreuth shows that finished compost from composting plants in Germany contains a large number of biodegradable plastic particles. Applicable legal and certification standards are not violated by the sizes and quantities of the particles detected. However, the data published in Scientific Reports call into question the contribution of these standards to effective environmental protection. They draw into question whether biodegradable plastics are suitable for replacing conventional plastics in environmentally and nutritionally sensitive areas.
ENVIRONMENT
House Digest

15 Beautiful Plants That Will Thrive In Containers In The Shade

Plants, by definition, require light for the process of photosynthesis and their vitality. LAWN is the common acronym that explains plant needs: light, air, water, and nutrients. It can be a challenge to find and cultivate vegetation that tolerates low levels of light, let alone thrives in it to produce brightly colored flowers and rich greenery. According to the University of Minnesota, if a plan doesn't receive enough light, the leaves can go pale or yellow, and drop, variegated foliage may lose its spots or stripes, and flower buds might not form. The descriptions sticking out of containers at the nursery primarily list prime conditions as part or full-sun, and if your desired growing area is in the shade, shopping for plants can feel like no fun. However, there are many excellent options suitable for shadowed porches and dappled paths with various colors, flower types, leaf shapes, and growing habits. Here, we share 15 gorgeous plants that will flourish not only in a shady yard or garden spot but also in a pot; they often look even better together.
GARDENING
GreenMatters

These Human Composting Facilities Are Open for Business — to Deceased People Nationwide

Human composting, an eco-friendly alternative to traditional burial, has already been made legal in Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington. Plus, states including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York have introduced legislation to legalize the process. So as the carbon neutral burial process grows in legality across the nation, more and more human composting facilities and funeral homes are springing up.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cotton Recycling#Textile Recycling#Mattress
Lootpress

Summer Child Nutrition Benefit for West Virginia Approved

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and Governor Jim Justice announced today approval for West Virginia’s Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for student and non-student populations. The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the West Virginia...
POLITICS
yankodesign.com

Converting humidity into drinking water is perfect for a machine that looks like a WALL-E robot

The Disney animated film WALL-E is basically a love story between two robots, but the larger theme that serves as the backdrop of this family-friendly movie actually has ecological undertones. In a satirical way, it exposes the sorry state of our planet when it comes to waste, but it also offers a glimpse of hope with the message that we can do better if we get off our seats and on our feet. It is perfectly fitting, then, that a machine that looks like it is part of that cast would offer hope of a different kind. Rather than recycling plastics or reducing waste, the stationary Kumulus-1 can produce up to 30 liters of potable water on a daily basis, all taken from the humidity in the air that many of us would rather not have.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

Think twice before killing that fly! Insects DO feel pain and should be included in animal welfare protections, scientists claim as insect farming ramps up

While flies are often seen as pests, a new study may make you think twice about killing them. Researchers from Queen Mary University of London claim that insects feel pain, 'most likely' because they have central nervous control of nociception (the detection of painful stimuli), just like humans. Based on...
AGRICULTURE
thespruce.com

The Best Tomato Cages for Your Garden

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Tomato cages keep vining fruit off the ground and encourage plants to grow upward and thrive. When researching the best tomato cages, we...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Recycling
Phys.org

Many kilotons of 'recycled' Dutch plastic waste end up in the sea

On paper it is recycled, but in reality enormous quantities of plastic waste from the Netherlands end up in Asian seas. Researchers from the Leiden Institute of Environmental Sciences charted the fate of plastic food packaging waste from the Netherlands. They published their results on July 8 in the journal Resources, Conservation & Recycling.
ENVIRONMENT
Lootpress

Health system plans initiative to increase nurses

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia University Health System plans to launch an initiative that will increase the number of nurses in the state, officials said. WVU Health President and CEO Albert Wright Jr. told the Charleston Gazette-Mail’s “Outside the Echo Chamber” that the system plans to start an associate’s degree nursing program. Wright said the aim is to alleviate a “particularly challenging” nursing shortage in the state.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Americans Reveal Fresh Thoughts on Electric Vehicles

ORLANDO, FL (LOOTPRESS) – AAA’s latest consumer survey reveals that one-quarter of Americans say they would be likely to buy an electric vehicle (powered exclusively by electricity, i.e., not a hybrid) for their next auto purchase, with Millennials leading the way (30%). Of those who want to buy electric, the common factor is a strong desire to save on fuel costs, with 77% citing this as a top reason for interest. AAA believes with rising gas prices, Americans’ conversion to electric vehicles will continue to increase. However, consumer hesitation surrounding range and accessibility to charging continues to draw concerns.
GAS PRICE
Phys.org

Study reveals leaf calorific value and its influencing factors on desert plants

Leaf calorific value is an important trait that indicates how efficiently a plant utilizes natural resources to capture energy. However, prior research on leaf calorific values mainly focused on forest plants. The characteristics of the leaf calorific values of desert plants are not well understood. There is abundant desert vegetation...
WILDLIFE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy