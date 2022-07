AMERICUS – After a week-long break, the Dwight Harris Boys Club (DHBC) Basketball League returned to action on Monday, July 11 at the Ninth Grade Academy. In the first game of the evening, the 11U Suns jumped out to an early 12-7 lead in the first half, but the Warriors’ Jaden Galloway kept his team in it by knocking down a three-pointer, bringing the Warriors to within two at 12-10. It was a back-and-forth affair between both teams for the remainder of the first half, but the Suns maintained a 19-16 lead at halftime.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO