Tech hiring slows

By Giles Bruce
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago

Hiring for technology positions grew at a slower pace in June, at a time when many tech executives fear a coming recession, according to a July 10 Wall Street Journal story. Labor Department data released July 8 showed the economy added tech jobs faster...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Benzinga

what jobs will be in demand during a recession?

Some sectors will outperform when the economy is in a recession, as noted above. These sectors can also benefit from being considered essential industries during a public health emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the entry-level positions in these sectors include:. Health Care. Medical Records Processor. Medical Billing.
RETAIL
Fortune

Most of your bosses are planning layoffs if a recession hits

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Recession storm clouds have been looming for quite some time. Turn left or right, and you’ll find economists and executives predicting and preparing for the worst, citing the invasion of Ukraine, high inflation, and the current cost of living.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

US Technically in a Recession? Breaking Down Atlanta Fed Numbers and Potential Impact

Fears of a U.S. recession moved from the worry stage to the reality stage late last week, according to a Federal Reserve tracker that says the recession has already begun. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow tracker now predicts that second-quarter GDP will decline by 2.1%. That’s a reversal from the tracker’s early June prediction that second-quarter GDP would increase 0.3%, as reported by CNBC. A dip in the Q2 economy, coupled with the 1.6% decrease during the first quarter, would mean two straight quarters of declines, fitting the technical definition of a recession.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Dow sinks on the back of June's hot inflation report

Stock slid on Wednesday after June inflation data came in hotter-than-expected, contributing to growing fears that the Federal Reserve will get more aggressive in its fight to tame rising prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 256 points, or 0.83%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.81%. The Nasdaq Composite lost...
MARKETS
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

A closer look at the 40 housing markets at risk of a 15% to 20% home price decline

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Back in 2007, economist Edward Leamer published the now infamous research paper “Housing Is the Business Cycle.” It calculated that in the post–World War II era, eight recessions (out of 10) came after the U.S. housing market had entered into a “substantial” slowdown. Since then, we’ve had two more recessions: the Great Recession—which was set off by the bursting aughts housing bubble—and the COVID-19 recession, which did not come after a housing slowdown. So by the latest count, a housing slowdown has preceded nine out of the past 12 recessions.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Bitcoin drops sharply on more grim inflation news

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The price of Bitcoin tumbled on Wednesday morning after news that U.S. inflation hit 9.1% in June, its highest rate in 41 years. Bitcoin dropped to a 24-hour low of...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Here's where the jobs are for June 2022 — in one chart

Health care and social assistance saw the biggest jump, followed by professional and business services. The leisure and hospitality sector saw another strong month, adding more than 60,000 jobs. The U.S. job market was stronger than expected in June, with payrolls growing by 372,000 and several sectors vying for the...
JOBS
Washington Examiner

Jobs data show two post-COVID Americas

The Labor Department announced on Friday that the economy had recovered another 372,000 net jobs in June from the many jobs lost during COVID. But with the nation likely hurtling toward a declaration of recession, there’s a lot more to the story than these national numbers, for the fact is, those jobs are not being added back evenly throughout the 50 states.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Google to slow hiring; Microsoft cuts jobs

Google and Microsoft are both making workforce changes, marking the latest Big Tech companies to curtail hiring or lay off employees in 2022, Bloomberg reported. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told staffers the company will slow hiring for the rest of the year and focus on engineering, technical and other critical roles for the remainder of 2022 and 2023, according to an email viewed by Bloomberg on July 12.
BUSINESS
Fortune

‘Stagflation’ fears are at their highest since the onset of the Great Recession in 2008, Bank of America survey says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Before 2022, most Americans under the age of 60 or so probably hadn’t heard of stagflation. The economic phrase that defined the 1970s—a particularly toxic economic combination of low growth and high inflation—wasn’t even a key risk in the minds of most economists on Wall Street until recently.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

4 Jobs To Reconsider Amid Looming Recession and What Makes Them So Risky

Recessions are never good for the job market because companies tend to cut back on hiring — and in some cases, even slash payrolls. But things might be a little different with this year’s looming recession, which one Federal Reserve tracker says is already underway. Find: 9 Bills...
RETAIL
AOL Corp

Most U.S. small businesses worry recession is coming - Goldman survey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Some 93% of small business owners are worried that the United States will enter a recession in the next six months, a survey released by Goldman Sachs showed on Wednesday, with a majority of firms saying the country was headed in the wrong direction. In the same...
BUSINESS

