Shepherd, MT

Shepherd man sentenced in mule deer poaching

By Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS, Mont. – A Shepherd man lost his hunting privileges for 16 years and will pay fines and restitution exceeding $6,000 after pleading guilty to 16 state and federal charges of poaching mule deer and leaving some parts at a federal recreation area. Brayden Reed, 19, pleaded guilty...

Reckless Montana Poacher Who Left Animals to Waste is Sentenced

Unlawful possession of deer. Wasting game. Hunting during closed seasons. Unlawful use of equipment. Hunting without licenses. Exceeding harvest limits. Oh, yes, you can throw in cutting down a live tree and burning it, too. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that, thanks to a diligent game warden and a...
Fatal stabbing in Crow Agency sends man to prison for five years

BILLINGS — A Lame Deer man who admitted to fatally stabbing another man during an argument at a Crow Agency convenience store on the Crow Indian Reservation was sentenced today to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

HARDIN, Mont. — Six people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 60 mph caused a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said. Twenty-one vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It...
Six killed, many injured in 21-vehicle crash after dust storm near Hardin

HARDIN, Mont. - A crash on the I-90 outside of Hardin involving multiple vehicles on Friday evening has resulted in six fatalities and multiple people injured so far, according to an update from Montana Highway Patrol (MHP). MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said preliminary investigation indicates an extreme weather event is...
Man Attacked and Injured by Grizzly Bear While Hiking Alone East of Idaho

During the summer, many like to take trips out into the wilderness and hike and explore. Hiking is one of the most enjoyable and natural feelings in the world. It puts you in touch with nature, and you often can see places that many may never get a chance to see. Getting away from the city, the business of work, technology, and being in touch with all that nature has to offer can be what many need to let stress out and get away. When out hiking this summer, be cautious, because sometimes unwanted occurrences can occur and your fun relaxing hike, suddenly can turn into a scary and life-threatening moment.
Severe thunderstorms possible in areas of Montana

The National Weather Service in Billings issued a severe thunderstorm watch Friday for 18 Montana counties, including Yellowstone County. Chances of ping-pong-sized hale, strong wind gusts of up to 75 mph, and lightning strikes are possible until 7 pm Friday evening. The NWS Billings also issued a severe thunderstorm warning...
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. 469 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABSAROKEE, BIG TIMBER, BILLINGS,. BRIDGER, COLUMBUS, HARLOWTON, JOLIET, LAVINA, RED LODGE, ROUNDUP,. AND RYEGATE. ...Strong...
Finding That Special Someone in Billings

Once again, I've ventured across the internet to the land of Reddit, stumbling upon a thread about dating. Throughout the years, dating mainly remained the same. Do you want to find a date? Try the bar, rodeo, event, etc. However, the modern invention of the internet makes dating a new adventure.
Several power outages reported in Billings area

BILLINGS, Mont. - Several power outages are being reported by NorthWestern Energy in the Billings area following a storm. Over 500 customers are impacted by the outage, according to NorthWestern Energy. At this time, power is expected to be restored by 7:30 pm. You can view NorthWestern Energy's outage map...
Billings Police Find Stabbing Victim Near Southside Business

An incident on the southside of Billings late Sunday night (7/10) sent one individual to the hospital with stab wounds, according to a social media post from Billings Police. In the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, BPD Sgt. Beck said that officers responded to a reported stabbing at 9:27 pm Sunday in south Billings.
First Big Sky Indigifest happening this weekend in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - This weekend marks the first annual Big Sky Indigifest. It's a three-day event that includes musicians, comedians and art. The event is being put together by several Native American organizations coming together in one place to celebrate the beautiful vibrant culture of the Native American people. Tracie...
The Best of What You Missed On The Breakfast Flakes Today

A few things from today's show. First, if you haven't had a chance to vote for Witness (my son John) please try if you can. The All-Star voting for the NBA2K league will close soon and he was in second place in the guard category. Only down by about 150 votes. You can vote every day so we need a push here over the next few weeks. If you have no idea what I'm talking about, check out his story here.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 15:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Big Horn; Carbon The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Big Horn County in south central Montana Central Carbon County in south central Montana * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 342 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Joliet, or 19 miles southeast of Columbus, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridger, Joliet, Fromberg, Pryor, Edgar, Boyd and Rockvale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
When you hear the thunder roar, go indoors!

We’ve had a number of severe thunderstorm warnings and watches in Billings and surrounding areas lately, according to the NWS. And, while it may seem easy to know what to do in case of an emergency severe storm warning, there are a few fast and effective rules. If you...
Rainbow Family Gathering ‘officially’ starts tomorrow

This year’s gathering of the Rainbow Family in the Routt National Forest just over the Wyoming state line “officially” starts tomorrow. Attendees have been amassing at Adams Park for the last two weeks. Some have arrived in run-down, hippie-style school buses true to their stereotype, others in...
Laurel Dodgers selling out for a state title

LAUREL- The Laurel Dodgers have surged through the Legion A baseball season and have high hopes for what they can accomplish in the final two weeks. With a key stretch of six games to end the regular season this weekend, now is the time for Laurel to keep their foot on the pedal and maintain a top seed for the district and then state tournament.
Check Out These 5 Amazing Mac and Cheese Dishes in Billings

Happy National Mac and Cheese Day, Billings! I'm a sucker for a good Mac and Cheese, one of my absolute favorites has to be the homemade baked stuff. However, there are some restaurants here in the Magic City that give homemade Mac a run for its money. And, we've got a list of five of our favorite ones here.
