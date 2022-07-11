ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Accuses The Shade Room Of Gaslighting Her, Words Exchanged Via Twitter

By Lance Strong
 2 days ago
Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

The Shade Room became one of the most popular celebrity gossip destinations on the Internet, and with that came the requisite beef with the entertainers they highlighted. Cardi B, a subject who has been featured many times in the past, accused the outlet of “gaslighting” her in a war of words that spilled over into Twitter.

The Shade Room and Cardi B beef began on Sunday (July 10) with the Bronx superstar taking to Twitter and delivering a focused rant against TSR, accusing them of only posting negative stories about her. In Cardi’s tweets, she stated that TSR editors wouldn’t return her private direct messages thus leading to her going to social media with her concerns.

TSR posted a video on Sunday of Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture, as the pre-schooler celebrated her fourth birthday. Cardi says she reached out to TSR to have the video taken down, but not before attempting to handle the matter behind the scenes.

“Delete my child of y’all page,” Cardi warned via Twitter.

Cardi assumed that popular Instagram page deleted her comment from the post of Kulture she wanted to be removed, and said in a now-deleted tweet, “[O]kay you only post negative content bout me, cool no biggie. Got me blocked from commenting on their page ok cool. But please don’t post my child on yall funny ish.”

A person behind The Shade Room Twitter account fired back with claims that a conversation was held between them and Cardi, seemingly in an attempt to discredit the rapper’s accusations.

“You were not blocked from commenting. Please stop the LIES. We are only addressing your comment on negative content we didn’t bring up your daughter,” TSR replied. “And YOU called ME asking why we don’t post your family! Lie again and I’ll put out the receipts.”

As seen in the tweet above, the issue between The Shade Room and Cardi B is seemingly settled and Twitter definitely caught wind of it all. We’ve got the reactions from the sidelines below.

HipHopWired

HipHopWired

