UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating after shots were fired in East Utica Tuesday night. Police were called to the intersection of South Street and Tilden Avenue around 9:15 p.m. where they found several spent shell casings in the street. Police were also informed that multiple people ran from the scene in different directions through various backyards after the shots were fired.

UTICA, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO