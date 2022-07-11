ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay Holmes' sinker has led him to his first All-Star Game - and he thinks that's 'pretty sweet'

 2 days ago
He did it to Nestor Cortes, he did it to Jose Trevino…and Aaron Boone completed the trifecta with reliever Clay Holmes, hiding a camera in his office to tell Holmes he was a first-time All-Star just before the teams were announced on Sunday:

“Well, the most dominant reliever in the sport gets to go to L.A. for the All-Star Game,” Boone said as soon as Holmes sat down. “I know this probably isn’t much of a surprise, but the fact I know you’re going for the first time, it’s still got to be pretty awesome. You earned it, and we’re all reaping the reward.”

Holmes said he was glad it came as a Yankee, and the Yankees are sure glad it is, too. The team acquired the righty mid-season in 2021, hoping to unearth a gem in a player that had a 5.57 ERA in 117 2/3 innings over four seasons in Pittsburgh.

That’s exactly what happened, as Holmes, through Sunday, has a 0.94 ERA in 67 1/3 innings as a Yankee – including a franchise-record scoreless innings streak for a reliever – and has taken over as the closer in Aroldis Chapman’s absence (and even since his return), locking down 16 saves this season.

All because both he and the Yankees believed in his bread-and-butter pitch, the turbo sinker, thinking Holmes could be Mariano-esque in the way Rivera used his cutter.

“We love anybody who has exceptional characteristics on a specific pitch,” Yankees GM Brian Cashman told the New York Times’ Tyler Kepner last week. “That’s one way the industry has changed, is the recognition that, instead of trying to get all these different parts of your repertoire working and judging people that way — singularly, do they do anything exceptionally well with one pitch? And if they do, gravitate to that.”

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees could trade away former All-Star

The New York Yankees have comfortably been the best team in baseball so far in 2022, but that is not stopping them from considering some changes to their roster. The Yankees have engaged in trade talks with multiple teams about outfielder Joey Gallo, according to Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Gallo has become something of a luxury for the Yankees with Matt Carpenter’s recent renaissance, and some believe Gallo would be well-served by leaving New York.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees' Outfielder Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees are reportedly eyeing a potential trade deal for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A . Taylor. "#Yankees are looking at a number of outfielders on the trade market, with #Royals CF Michael A. Taylor among them. Taylor won a Gold Glove in center last year and would help Aaron Boone to keep Judge, Stanton, and Hicks healthy in 2nd half and postseason," MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported on Monday.
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.”
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Eyeing Notable Outfielder Trade

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball - at least in terms of their record and winning percentage. Following a series split with the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees are gearing up for the MLB's trade deadline on August 2. With a few weeks to go, New York is reportedly interested in acquiring an outfielder.
Yardbarker

Yankees have Gold Glove outfielder in their sights at trade deadline

With the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, the New York Yankees are looking to make improvements, specifically in the starting pitching rotation and outfield. With Joey Gallo struggling significantly, general manager Brian Cashman needs a supplement, especially when it comes to mitigating fatigue down the stretch for players like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.
WFAN Sports Radio

Aaron Hicks getting CT scan on right shin after initial X-rays negative

When Aaron Hicks had to leave Tuesday’s Yankees-Reds game, many feared the worst after watching this violent collision between a foul ball and his lower leg:. According to the Yankees, though, Hicks left the game with just a shin contusion and initial precautionary X-rays were negative, but the team is sending him for a CT scan to be sure of the severity of any injury.
Pinstripe Alley

Jonathan Loáisiga can have a huge impact on the Yankees’ bullpen

Yankees’ reliever Jonathan Loáisiga hasn’t pitched a major league game since May 22. That day, he went down with some right shoulder inflammation, putting a cloud on his already murky 2022 status. He had been very bad for weeks – his 7.02 ERA in 16.2 innings is hard to ignore – which indicates he may or may not have pitched hurt.
ClutchPoints

Sandy Alderson details Mets’ biggest needs at 2022 MLB Trade Deadline

The New York Mets have managed to remain in first place, without getting a single start from ace Jacob deGrom and with fellow starter Max Scherzer on the shelf for an extended period as well. That’s very impressive. However, it doesn’t mean that New York can just stand pat at the upcoming MLB trade deadline. Quite the opposite. During an appearance on The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Mets president Sandy Alderson detailed the club’s biggest needs ahead of the deadline, per Audacy Sports.
MLB

