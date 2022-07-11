KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: July 11 - 17

MESQUITE - SB 635 at Oates Drive ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 10 pm to 5 am on Thursday, 7/14, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

MESQUITE - NB 635 at Oates Drive ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 10 pm to 5 am on Friday, 7/15, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH – EB & WB Hwy 121 between E. Loop 820 and Minnis Drive ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 9 pm to 6 am on Monday, 7/11 and Tuesday, 7/12, for shifting motorists into a new traffic pattern, traffic will be directed through a marked detour.

FORT WORTH - SB 121 between Hwy 10 and Handley-Ederville ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED for bridge construction nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Thursday, 7/14, and WILL BE CLOSED ALL WEEKEND for BRIDGE DEMOLITION from 9 pm on Friday, 7/15 through 6 am on Monday, 7/18, traffic will be detoured through the area.

FORT WORTH - NB E. Loop 820 between Handley-Ederville Road and Hwy 10 ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED for BRIDGE DEMOLITION from 9 pm on Friday, 7/15 through 6 am on Monday, 7/17, traffic will be detoured through the area.

SOUTH DALLAS - EB & WB I-20 between I-35E and I-45 alternating lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Friday, 7/16.

DUNCANVILLE - WB I-20 between Polk Street and Duncanville-Main the two left lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 7/13.

NORTH DALLAS/MESQUITE - EB & WB 635 between 75 and I-30 various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 7/17.

MESQUITE - EB & WB I-30 between Galloway Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 7/17.

MESQUITE - SB 635 exit ramp to La Prada Drive will be closed nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 7/14.

MESQUITE - EB I-30 exit ramp to NB 635 will be closed nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 7/14 and from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday, 7/15.

MESQUITE - SB 635 between La Prada Drive and I-30 will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday, 7/15 and Saturday, 7/16.

MESQUITE - NB 635 between Town East Boulevard and Oates Drive will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 7/13 and from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday, 7/15 and Saturday, 7/16.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 exit ramp to NB 635 will be closed overnight from 10 pm to 5 am on Thursday, 7/14.

MESQUITE - EB & WB I-30 between Gus Thomasson and Northwest Drive various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 7/17.

HUTCHINS - NB I-45 at Dowdy Ferry Road the right lane and exit ramp is closed through late July, traffic is diverted to exit at Wintergreen Road (Exit 273) for access to Dowdy Ferry Road.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Hwy 67 and 8th Street various lanes will be closed daily from 5 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 7/16.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Ann Arbor Ave and Hwy 67 various lanes will be closed daily nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 7/16.

RED BIRD - NB & SB Hwy 67 between I-20 and I-35E various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 7/16.

DALLAS - EB I-20 exit ramp to NB I-35E will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Friday, 7/15.

DALLAS - SB I-35E exit ramp to WB I-20 will be closed from 12 am on Monday, 7/11 through Sunday, 7/17 Drivers can detour south to use exit 416 (Wintergreen Dr.), loop around to the NB I-35E frontage road and exit at 418A for access to WB I-20 during this time.

DALLAS - EB I-20 exit ramp to NB I-35E will be closed from 12 am on Monday, 7/18 through mid-August, Drivers can detour at exit 468 (Houston School Rd./University Hill Blvd.), loop around to the WB I-20 frontage road and exit at 467A for access to NB I-35E during this time.

IRVING - SB Loop 12 Walton Walker between Union Bower and Singleton the two right lanes will be closed nightly from 8 om to 5 am through Tuesday, 7/12.

FORT WORTH - SB 121 between Hwy 10 and Handley-Ederville will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Saturday, 7/16.

FORT WORTH - NB E. Loop 820 between Minnis Drive and Hwy 10 the right lane will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Saturday, 7/16.

FORT WORTH - NB E. Loop 820 between Minnis Drive and Hwy 10 will be reduced to one lane nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Thursday, 7/14.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W from Hwy 287 to N. Tarrant Pkwy the right lane will be closed at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 7/12 to Friday, 7/16.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Heritage Trace Pkwy. and N. Tarrant Pkwy. ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times.nightly from 9 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 7/12 to Friday, 7/16.

FORT WORTH SB E. Loop 820 between Berry Street and Martin Street the right lane will be closed daily from 9 am on Wednesday, 7/13 to 9 am on Friday, 7/15.

FORT WORTH - WB N. Loop 820 between Riverside Drive and FM 156 (Blue Mound Road) ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through tuesday, 7/12.

FORT WORTH - NB Chisholm Trail Parkway between Sparks Drive and CR 917 ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 10 pm to 5 am on Monday, 7/11, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH – SB E. Loop 820 at Wilbarger Street will be reduced to one lane from 9 am on Wednesday, 7/13 to noon Thursday, 7/14 for bridge maintenance activities, traffic on Wilbarger Street will be directed through a marked detour.

FORT WORTH - SB E. Loop 820 between Glenview Drive/Pipeline Road the left lane will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Saturday, 7/16.

FORT WORTH - NB E. Loop 820 between Randol Mill Road and the Trinity River will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Saturday, 7/16.

FORT WORTH - NB E. Loop 820 between Trinity Blvd and Hwy 10 will be reduced to one lane nightly from 7 pm to 6 am through Thursday, 7/14.

FORT WORTH – EB & WB Hwy 170 will have various single lane closures from I-35W to Hwy 377 through Saturday, 7/16 for construction activities.

SOUTH TARRANT COUNTY – EB & WB FM 1187 between Bus. FM 1187 and I-35W will have various lanes closed from nightly from 7 pm to 6 am through Thursday, 7/14 for construction activities, various I-35W frontage road lanes at FM 1187 will also be closed.

