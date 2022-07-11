Man shot while sitting on bench in Dearborn Homes neighborhood
A man is in fair condition after he was shot in the Dearborn Homes neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Chicago police said around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man was shot in his right arm while sitting on a bench in the 2700 block of South Dearborn Street. He was taken to Stroger Hospital.
A blue Honda SUV was seen driving from the shooting location.
No arrests have been made.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this story.
Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Comments / 1