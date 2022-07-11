ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man shot while sitting on bench in Dearborn Homes neighborhood

By Bob Conway
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBEIk_0gbfUaHL00

A man is in fair condition after he was shot in the Dearborn Homes neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Chicago police said around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man was shot in his right arm while sitting on a bench in the 2700 block of South Dearborn Street. He was taken to Stroger Hospital.

A blue Honda SUV was seen driving from the shooting location.

No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this story.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Man with concealed weapon shoots Chicago gunman in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man with a Concealed Carry License shot a gunman who fired shots at him late Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's Far South Side. Shortly after 5 p.m., police say the 49-year-old victim was in the parking lot of an East Side restaurant in the 4000 block of E. 106th Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and a 19-year-old man armed with a gun got out and opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: Gunman injured after victim returned fire in East Side, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot twice Tuesday evening in the East Side neighborhood after he fired gunshots at a 49-year-old man, police said. About 5:10 p.m., the 49-year-old man was in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 4000 block of East 106th Street when a vehicle drove up to him and a 19-year-old man exited the car and fired gunshots, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair of teens shot in Austin

CHICAGO - Two teens were found shot Tuesday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 11:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Leamington Avenue and found two 17-year-olds suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said. One teen was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man arrested after trying to steal CTA bus on the Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was arrested after trying to drive away in a CTA bus Wednesday morning in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood. The 36-year-old entered a bus just before 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Pulaski Road and attempted to drive away but was unsuccessful, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Failed carjacking leads to stolen auto recovery

An Oak Park resident avoided a carjacking by driving away from his would-be carjackers this past weekend. The two men who had attempted to take the resident’s vehicle were later connected to a stolen vehicle out of Chicago. The resident was seated in his black 2007 Toyota Avalon at...
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in forehead among 2 wounded in Roseland gunfire: police

CHICAGO - A young woman and teenage boy were shot late Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:45 p.m., police say a 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy were standing outside a Roseland store in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a dark colored Dodge Charger pulled up.
CHICAGO, IL
fox40jackson.com

Chicago police fatally shoot 64-year-old woman

Suburban Chicago police investigating a domestic disturbance fatally shot a 64-year-old woman Sunday who was armed with a knife when officers arrived at the door of her apartment, police said. Illinois State Police, who are investigating the deadly shooting, said Monday the woman was holding a knife when Flossmoor officers...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Dearborn Homes#Violent Crime#Stroger Hospital#The Sun Times Media Wire#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
CBS News

Police warn of series of robberies in Englewood area since June

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Englewood area of a recent string of robberies which have take place between June and July. In each incident, an offender would approach the victims on the street and forcefully take their property, according to Chicago police. The offender...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, teen wounded in Princeton Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A woman and a teenage boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in the Princeton Park neighborhood. The pair was standing outside a retail store around 5:45 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a dark-colored Dodge charger pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 men shot, 1 fatally in vacant lot in North Lawndale: police

CHICAGO - Three men were shot, one fatally, Monday night on Chicago's West Side. Around 7:15 p.m., police say a 19-year-old man and two 29-year-old men were in a vacant North Lawndale lot in the 1400 block of South Komensky Avenue when an unknown offender fired shots. All three men...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
walls102.com

Coroner: 7-year-old boy fatally shot in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The Lake County Coroner’s Office says a 7-year-old boy has been fatally shot in East Chicago. It says in a news release that Jermiah Moore died from a gunshot wound in a homicide. The news release says around 1 a.m. Tuesday, East Chicago police received several calls about shots being fired and the boy was transported to the emergency room at St. Catherine’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m. The release says the boy was identified by family members. His address was unknown. Additional details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been released.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death on West Englewood porch

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed several times and killed Monday in the West Englewood neighborhood. Police responded to a call of domestic battery around 11:46 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Damen Avenue and found a man in his 30s on a porch with multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest area, officials said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

1 killed in Bronzeville hit-and-run, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said. A silver 2012 Lexus IS250 was driving southbound at a high rate of speed in the 4800-block of South Drexel Boulevard at about 8:48 p.m., police said. The Lexus failed...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 11, charged with attempted carjacking on South Side

CHICAGO - An 11-year-old boy was charged with attempted carjacking early Monday on Chicago's South Side. The boy was arrested around 3:50 a.m. moments after he was one of several suspects trying to take a vehicle at gunpoint from a 48-year-old woman in the 3400 block of South Giles Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy