Man shot while sitting on bench in Dearborn Homes neighborhood

A man is in fair condition after he was shot in the Dearborn Homes neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Chicago police said around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man was shot in his right arm while sitting on a bench in the 2700 block of South Dearborn Street. He was taken to Stroger Hospital.

A blue Honda SUV was seen driving from the shooting location.

No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this story.

