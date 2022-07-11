ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

A.J. Brown: 'Practice stuff about Jalen Hurts struggling during OTAs is fake'

By Andrew Porter
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQk4M_0gbfUBPI00

Someone inside in the Philadelphia Eagles organization is not convinced Jalen Hurts is ready quite yet, at least according to a new report from Eagles insider Derrick Gunn, formerly of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

New Eagles wide receiver and good friend of Hurts, A.J. Brown, tweeted this morning that the report is "fake."

Gunn, speaking on the JAKIB Media's Sports Take with Rob Ellis and Barrett Brooks, said this is what he was told from an Eagles source during OTAs back in May.

"When I asked a few people back in late May about where Jalen Hurts was in his progress, one person said, ‘Let me just give you a scenario of what he went through in one day of practice. It’s a 10 play scenario. He had three picks, four incompletions, and three sacks.’ That was his 10 play series, OK," Gunn said.

"And I followed up with, ‘So what are you thinking?’ And the answer was, the direct answer was, ‘He’s got a ways to go.’ That’s not very encouraging when you hear all this offseason news he’s working with this quarterback guru, he’s working on his mechanics, he has a second year in Nick Sirianni’s playbook."

Of course, the sentiment of the report—that Hurts has a "ways to go"— coming from an Eagles source may be true.

Hurts struggling during an OTA practice or two is not a huge deal. But having said that, you'd like to hear people within the organization speak confidently about the young quarterback.

The 23-year-old QB is entering his third NFL season and second as the Eagles' full-time starter. In two seasons, Hurts is 9-10 with 22 passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and 13 rushing touchdowns in 30 games played (19 starts).

This offseason, Philadelphia acquired Brown, bolstering the offensive weapons to go along with DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Miles Sanders.

Expectations are high for the Eagles and Hurts entering the 2022 season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week. Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend. "Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Who has the best roster heading into 2022?

We’re just a couple of weeks away from NFL training camps opening up across the league, as all 32 teams being their preparations for the 2022 season. There are the usual suspects among the early Super Bowl contenders, and a handful of promising teams that could surprise with a deep postseason run if a few bounces go their way throughout the year.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Papale
Person
Barrett Brooks
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Aj Brown
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
UPI News

TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes

July 11 (UPI) -- Professional football player TJ Watt and soccer pro Dani Rhodes are married. Watt, an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Rhodes, a forward for Iceland's Thottur soccer club, married Saturday at a wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Watt shared photos from the wedding Sunday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#Ota#American Football#Otas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre Broadcasting News

We've seen some big names step into the NFL broadcasting booth in recent years, with Tony Romo joining CBS and Tom Brady reportedly set to join Fox Sports. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly open to the idea of becoming a broadcaster. Favre was one of the most-entertaining quarterbacks in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL executives rank Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes as second-best QB in NFL

ESPN’s latest survey of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players places Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among the elite tier of quarterbacks in the NFL. Only back-to-back NFL MVP and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received a higher ranking than Mahomes. Voters provided a list of their 10 best players at the QB position, with ESPN ranking candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average, interviews and film analysis from ESPN’s Matt Bowen. This is the second consecutive year that Mahomes has been ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the league.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

2 hidden gems on the Cowboys’ roster in 2022

Hidden gems aren’t usually found in the first round of the draft. Those players are usually expected to perform at a high level. But the Dallas Cowboys do in fact have such a player on their roster. Let’s look at that player and another hidden gem on this Cowboys...
NFL
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip

Comments / 0

Community Policy