A.J. Brown: 'Practice stuff about Jalen Hurts struggling during OTAs is fake'

Someone inside in the Philadelphia Eagles organization is not convinced Jalen Hurts is ready quite yet, at least according to a new report from Eagles insider Derrick Gunn, formerly of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

New Eagles wide receiver and good friend of Hurts, A.J. Brown, tweeted this morning that the report is "fake."

Gunn, speaking on the JAKIB Media's Sports Take with Rob Ellis and Barrett Brooks, said this is what he was told from an Eagles source during OTAs back in May.

"When I asked a few people back in late May about where Jalen Hurts was in his progress, one person said, ‘Let me just give you a scenario of what he went through in one day of practice. It’s a 10 play scenario. He had three picks, four incompletions, and three sacks.’ That was his 10 play series, OK," Gunn said.

"And I followed up with, ‘So what are you thinking?’ And the answer was, the direct answer was, ‘He’s got a ways to go.’ That’s not very encouraging when you hear all this offseason news he’s working with this quarterback guru, he’s working on his mechanics, he has a second year in Nick Sirianni’s playbook."

Of course, the sentiment of the report—that Hurts has a "ways to go"— coming from an Eagles source may be true.

Hurts struggling during an OTA practice or two is not a huge deal. But having said that, you'd like to hear people within the organization speak confidently about the young quarterback.

The 23-year-old QB is entering his third NFL season and second as the Eagles' full-time starter. In two seasons, Hurts is 9-10 with 22 passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and 13 rushing touchdowns in 30 games played (19 starts).

This offseason, Philadelphia acquired Brown, bolstering the offensive weapons to go along with DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Miles Sanders.

Expectations are high for the Eagles and Hurts entering the 2022 season.