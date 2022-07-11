ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YOUR MONEY: Plan ahead for Amazon ‘Prime Day’ sale

By Liz Koh
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 8th Annual Amazon Prime Day sale kicks off Tuesday, July 12. It is a two-day event where you’ll see major discounts across Amazon.com. The sale, exclusively for Prime members, begins at 2 a.m. Central time. So what’s worth buying?. Apple AirPods...

