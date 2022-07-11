ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Police: Wanted man shoots officer, is shot in Kentucky park

By Associated Press
FOX 56
FOX 56
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPTH0_0gbfTYUy00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/ FOX 56 ) — Officials in Kentucky said a man shot a Louisville police officer and was shot in return.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers approached the man, identified as 30-year-old Herbert Lee, “known to have warrants” at a park Sunday evening while basketball games were taking place.

Lee was wanted on 12 warrants, according to Louisville police.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

Smiley said he fired and hit one officer in the chest. She said the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and wasn’t seriously injured.

Smiley said officers returned fire and hit Lee, who also was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not available at this time.

She said the department is consulting with Kentucky State Police to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Man airlifted to Louisville hospital after shooting in Grayson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot Saturday night. Grayson County deputies responded to the shooting around 7:45 p.m. central time in the 6600 block of Grayson Springs Road. That's not far from Logsdon Cemetery Road. On scene, deputies found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man in stable condition following shooting in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in stable condition following a shooting that took place in southwest Louisville, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to a statement from LMPD, just before 8 p.m., officers from LMPD's Fourth Division responded to St. Mary's Hospital for a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Double shooting in Newburg neighborhood leaves man fighting for his life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double shooting in the Newburg neighborhood overnight sent two people to the hospital, one of them in critical condition. Officers from LMPD's 6th Division responded to a call of a shooting on Rural Way around 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. That's just off Shepherdsville Road, near Appliance Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Wave 3

Kentucky woman accused of scamming people out of thousands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky woman is in jail, accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars for home repair work that her victims said she never completed. An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban. One count is for theft by failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more. The second count is for persistent felony offender first degree.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Man sought by Richmond, Versailles police regarding series of thefts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Both the Richmond and Versailles Police Departments are seeking the man in the photos below. The unidentified man is being sought by both police departments regarding a series of thefts that have occurred across Madison County as well as an incident that occurred in Versailles on Saturday.
RICHMOND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wanted Man#Kentucky State Police#Violent Crime#Louisville Metro Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 56 News
WEKU

Teens charged in school bus stop shooting indicted in second murder in Louisville

Two teenagers accused of killing 16-year-old Tyree Smith at his school bus stop last September are now facing charges in a second homicide of a minor. Louisville Metro police arrested Demaurion Moore and Mekhi Cable, both 16, last December. Moore was indicted for Smith’s death in February, but Cable’s name wasn’t released by the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office until Monday, after his formal arraignment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Eye witnesses give their account of shooting in Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields said her department plans to release the body camera footage of the police involved shooting at Shawnee Park on Sunday night. She said once the officers involved have been interviewed, we can expect to see the incident from the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 people injured in St. Denis shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood that sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., officers were called to respond to the 3500 block of Shanks Lane on a report of a shooting at the Green Meadows Cemetery, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
wdrb.com

2 people reportedly shot at Green Meadows Cemetery, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were reportedly shot at Green Meadows Cemetery Monday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. When officers arrived at the cemetery on Shanks Lane just before 3 p.m., they did not find any victims. Shortly after, officers learned of a man who showed up to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Man critically injured in Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A homicide unit is investigating after a man was critically injured in the Jacobs neighborhood. Louisville Metro police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. Police said the man was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Radcliff family leaves home after arsenic poisoning

Man accused of shooting officer at Shawnee Park previously released from jail through Bail Project. The man who is accused of shooting an officer in the middle of Shawnee Park was known to police given his long criminal history. Updated: 5 hours ago. Monkeypox has been spreading across the world,...
RADCLIFF, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Metro Police identifies man shot at Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD Chief Erika Shields has identified 30-year-old Herbert Lee as the man shot by officers Sunday night inside Shawnee Park. Shields said officers were at the park working the Dirt Bowl basketball tournament. While there they saw Lee, with whom police were familiar. Shields said they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating ‘major’ crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - I-64 in Franklin county is back open this morning after what officers are calling a major crash. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Frankfort Police Department responded to a bad crash on I-64 near mile marker 58 last night. Officials said they were...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy