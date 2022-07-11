Police: Wanted man shoots officer, is shot in Kentucky park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/ FOX 56 ) — Officials in Kentucky said a man shot a Louisville police officer and was shot in return.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers approached the man, identified as 30-year-old Herbert Lee, “known to have warrants” at a park Sunday evening while basketball games were taking place.

Lee was wanted on 12 warrants, according to Louisville police.

Smiley said he fired and hit one officer in the chest. She said the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and wasn’t seriously injured.

Smiley said officers returned fire and hit Lee, who also was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not available at this time.

She said the department is consulting with Kentucky State Police to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.