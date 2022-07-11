ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ochsner offering athlete safety training for coaches

By Michael Simoneaux
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Health is holding a “Sideline Summer School” to help improve on the safety of student athletes. The school is being offered for free to...

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Southern Lab Kittens

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Lab Kittens, the defending Division IV state champs, were the focus of Sportsline Summer Camp on Tuesday, July 12. Head coach Darrell Asberry is missing Warrick Dunn Award winner Angelo Izzard at quarterback, Warrick Dunn finalist Darren Morris at receiver and defensive back, plus state MVP Shane Forman at linebacker.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Watson softball team swings national championship

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - A softball team from Watson, La. have been crowned as national champions. The Louisiana based 10U softball team, Wildfire, are the 2022 USSSA Road to the Beach National Champions. The team announced their win in a social media post on Saturday, July 9. Congratulations!
WATSON, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Dutchtown’s Burrell makes his commitment

It’s another week, another Dutchtown football player making his commitment to a college program. Just weeks earlier, senior starting tackle Ethan Fields committed to a college program outside of the state. Now, senior safety AK Burrell has decided which school he’ll be taking his talents to in 2023.
EBR Schools launching pilot paid internship program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is offering high school seniors paid internship opportunities through a new pilot program. This will take place through partnerships with local companies during the 2022-2023 school year. Leaders say internship opportunities will include five career options and will offer a pay of up to $15 per hour.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
tigerdroppings.com

New LSU CB for Shelton Sampson Jr

Culotta was on this morning and said to not expect a decision anytime soon and that he’s going to take his time. Sampson is visiting A&M coming up and the family is excited about that…Florida State/Gabe Fertitta also in the mix with the Catholic connection. quote:. Culotta was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
What to know about preparing for back to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s time to start thinking about back to school again. Many parents have been sent the supplies lists and officials are encouraging students to start their routine early. Kris Cusanza, Regional Director at Sylvan Learning said now is also the time for older students...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Southern University alumna pens children’s book on HBCU culture

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) is an experience that is like none other. That’s exactly why Miguel Hartford, a graduate of Southern University and A&M College, chose to pen a children’s book called ‘Niya; My HBCU Family’, which is apart of an entire series that is centered around children from various cultures and backgrounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

My son just received this email from Ion Apartments near LSU.

We really do need common sense window control. Geez that is a stupid and totally unnecessary email. We really do need common sense window control. Probably had some incorrect rumors going around the complex when people saw a bunch of police and a coroner so management wanted to squash them. Student safety is a pretty big hot button with those apartment complexes right now.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Upcoming food distributions in the GBR area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will have several food distributions sites over the next two weeks. Below is a list of when and where GBR Food Bank will hold its mobile distribution sites. Attendees will register at the site and are asked to bring a photo ID and proof of residency.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ochsner, East Baton Rouge EMS reach patient data-sharing agreement

BATON ROUGE, La. - In its ongoing effort to support local communities and improve patient outcomes, Ochsner Baton Rouge has reached a crucial, two-way patient data-sharing agreement with East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services. Under the agreement, EMS personnel share treatment information electronically when delivering patients to the OMC-Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
