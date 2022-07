FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said one person is in custody after two people were injured during a shooting on Monday night. Officers said they responded to Oldcastle Lane after someone reported that people had been shot. When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their condition is currently unknown.

