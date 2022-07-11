Rezoning proposal for new Dollar General to be presented at Thomas Co. commission meeting

Tallahassee - Friday July 8, 2022: Governor DeSantis Friday made the following six appointments:. One person appointed to the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court. Melanie Surber - Melanie Surber of Delray Beach has been appointed to serve as Judge on the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court. Surber has served as a Judge on the Palm Beach County Court since her appointment by Governor DeSantis in 2019. Previously, she served as a Senior Assistant Attorney General for 19 years in the Criminal Appeals Division. She received her bachelor’s degree from Boston University and her law degree from Nova Southeastern University. Surber fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Janis Brustares Keyser.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO