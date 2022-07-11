ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas County, GA

Rezoning proposal for new Dollar General to be presented at Thomas Co. commission meeting

By FOX 31 STAFF
wfxl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of individuals have proposed for the construction of a new retail store in Thomas County. At 9 A.M., tomorrow morning, Thomas County Commissioners will...

wfxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxl.com

Dougherty County commissioners stand firm on their LOST position

On Monday morning at the Dougherty County Commission Meeting, commissioners discussed their position on the renegotiation of the Local Option Sales Tax, known as LOST. LOST represents the penny that is collected on sales in Albany and Dougherty County. Historically, it has always been a 60/40 split that favors the...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty County proposes 60-40 split of tax revenue

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany and Dougherty County are continuing their conversations about LOST. These are funds generated from people spending money at local businesses. The goal is to take the burden off local taxpayers. Both the city and county are trying to agree on how to...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

GDOT $32.5M construction contract to bring upgrades to SWGA counties

The Georgia Department Of Transportation has awarded $32.5 million in Southwest Georgia construction contracts, including a project in Dougherty, Lee and Terrell County. Other contracts will upgrade lighting and resurface portions of state routes and upgrade signs and pavement markings on county roads. The largest contract that GDOT awarded on...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thomas County, GA
Government
County
Thomas County, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
wfxl.com

Albany welcomes new Recreation and Parks Director

On Monday morning at the Dougherty County Commission meeting, County Administrator Michael McCoy introduced the new City of Albany Recreation and Parks Director, Steven Belk. Belk was born and raised in Albany and explained how he was excited to be back and have the opportunity to serve his city. As...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar General#Thomas Co#Teramore Development#Fox
The Albany Herald

Carter encourages community participation in remarks to Exchange Club

ALBANY — Albany City Manager Steven Carter told members of the Exchange Club of Albany recently that all citizens can help make Albany a destination city. Carter, a U.S. Air Force veteran with more than 30 years of experience in information technology and strategic leadership, has achieved success at every level during his career. As Albany’s city manager, he provides management oversight for all city departments.
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WALB 10

South Ga. ‘you pick’ farms seeing lower customer traffic this year

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Bob Welker owns Berry Good Farms in Tifton. He’s heard from friends with businesses along the interstate that traffic on I-75 hasn’t slowed down much. To his local business, it has. He said that’s frustrating when he’s only a few miles from the interstate....
TIFTON, GA
floridapolitics.com

Sharon Lettman-Hicks spent $2,400 on her campaign the day she was arrested

After suspending her campaign, Sharon Lettman-Hicks has refunded nearly $3,000 to campaign donors. Campaign finance reports show Sharon Lettman-Hicks spent $2,391 to pay for campaign signs for her House District 8 race on June 23, the day she was arrested on mail and wire fraud charges stemming from a campaign finance fraud scheme.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee mayor attends gun legislation event in D.C.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey represented the city in Washington, D.C., on Monday as the president celebrated a new bipartisan law addressing gun violence. Dailey attended the event at the invitation of President Joe Biden. According to a press release announcing the mayor’s attendance, the Bipartisan Safer...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wqcs.org

Governor Makes Six Appointments

Tallahassee - Friday July 8, 2022: Governor DeSantis Friday made the following six appointments:. One person appointed to the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court. Melanie Surber - Melanie Surber of Delray Beach has been appointed to serve as Judge on the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court. Surber has served as a Judge on the Palm Beach County Court since her appointment by Governor DeSantis in 2019. Previously, she served as a Senior Assistant Attorney General for 19 years in the Criminal Appeals Division. She received her bachelor’s degree from Boston University and her law degree from Nova Southeastern University. Surber fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Janis Brustares Keyser.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Gillum names attorneys in federal corruption case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has named two South Florida attorneys to represent him in his federal conspiracy and fraud case. David Oscar Markus and Todd Yoder filed notice in Tallahassee’s U.S. District Court Monday morning that they would be representing Gillum in his upcoming trial.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Southwest Ga. teachers talk burnout

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - We’ve all heard a lot about workforce burnout lately. One sector that’s being proactive in addressing it is education. Schools can’t afford to lose more teachers. Educators in Georgia say teacher burnout increased during the pandemic. The height of the pandemic put a...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
floridapolitics.com

Tallahassee lawyer recognized with Bulldog of the Year award

After a near 40-year career, legal services lawyer Anne Swerlick is retiring. The Georgetown University Center for Children and Families is awarding Tallahassee legal services lawyer Anne Swerlick its Bulldog of the Year Award. Georgetown CCF Executive Director Joan Alker announced the award at its annual conference Tuesday. The award...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

Authorities investigating break-in of Albany business

The Albany Police Department is investigating the burglary of a local business. On July 11, an APD officer responded to Cosmo Prof, on Meredyth Drive, in reference to a burglary. The responding officer made contact with a staff member who reported a break-in at the business and 12 stolen trimmers.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy