California State

California cities ban new gas stations in battle to combat climate change

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 2 days ago

Bay Area cities have started banning the...

www.californiapublic.com

CBS San Francisco

Deadline looms for new emissions regulations impacting trucking in California

OAKLAND -- Supply-chain problems continue to impact the shipping industry just as new emissions rules will eliminate tens of thousands of trucks from California roads.From product shortages to rising prices, the supply chain problems are having a profound effect on the state's economy. But the situation is about to get a lot worse, as new emissions rules come into effect.Back in 2008, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger signed into law a new set of regulations for trucks and buses to reduce pollution. The final rule will go into effect this January 1st, banning diesel trucks with engines made before 2010."So this is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California blocks gun sales to those at risk of breaking law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gun makers and dealers in California will be required to block firearms sales to anyone they have “reasonable cause to believe is at substantial risk” of using a gun illegally or of harming themselves or others, under a new law that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he had signed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

4 Bay Area counties among richest in America: US News

(KRON) — US News released its list of the 15 richest counties in the United States on Monday and four California counties made the cut — all in the Bay Area. US News used median household income to determine its list. Santa Clara County (#3), San Mateo County (#4), Marin County (#8) and San Francisco […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

Why does California pay more for gas? Deep dive on prices here

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gas prices are easing a bit because people are cutting back on driving after paying so much at the pump. But prices are expected to climb again this month. We wanted to take a deep dive into the issue: why are gas prices soaring, why do Californians pay more, and what will it take to bring prices down?
NeighborWho

7 things to know about living on the West Coast

Famous Golden Gate Bridge view from Baker Beach at sunset in San Francisco, California(shutterstock / SvetlanaSF) Whether you want to live on the West Coast for the laid-back environment, the weather or for any other reason, the West Coast of the United States certainly has a different vibe than the East Coast, Midwest or South.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.org

Gimme Shelter: Can California build millions of new homes amid drought?

Please subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud and Stitcher. As state officials and experts continue to push for more housing to address the state’s worsening affordability crisis, people often bring up another issue gripping California: drought. How is it that California Gov. Gavin Newsom can call for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Carmel estate, once home to a California State Senator, asks $5.5M

With an acre of land and almost 100 years of history, 25560 Shafter Way in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. is on the market for $5.5 million. It's easy to think Carmel is all charming cottages nestled on 4,000-square-foot lots, but this property breaks that stereotype. On the sizable lot is 4,223 square feet of living space, including a newly remodeled four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom main home, a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse and a garage large enough for six or more cars, plus storage.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
News Break
Politics
californiaexaminer.net

Minnesota has Dynamite if California Wants Midwest Water

We’ve got plenty of dynamite in Minnesota if California comes for our Midwest water. Red Wing, Minnesota is where I live. Many of your recent letters to the editor have advocated for piping or aqueducts water from the Mississippi River or the Great Lakes to California. I’ll save you...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park is threatening these historic buildings, including California’s oldest mountain resort

As California's Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park explodes in size, it’s threatening the Mariposa Grove, a majestic stand of more than 500 giant sequoias, some of which are thousands of years old. Firefighters are waging a fierce battle against the flames to protect the grove, installing a sprinkler system for the ancient trees and removing fuels around their bases.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

LOOK: Scammers are Switching Gas Pump Nozzles To Get Free Gas in California

Scammers are getting more and more clever these days. With gas prices skyrocketing lately, people are getting desperate and are coming up with new ways to steal gas. Recently, a man was caught on camera swapping gas pump nozzles at a local gas station in Roseville, California. As a result, when a customer pulled up to the pump next to him to fill their tank, all of the gas that was being pumped was really going into the thief's car.
ROSEVILLE, CA
SFGate

California fire at Oakland encampment sends out huge smoke cloud

Oakland firefighters responded to a fire at the Wood Street encampment on Caltrans property near 34th and Wood under Interstate 880 on Monday. Multiple cars, debris and RVs burned in the blaze, the Oakland Fire Department said. Battalion Chief Frank Tijiboy said the fire ignited at 10:30 a.m. and was...
OAKLAND, CA
z1077fm.com

EFFORT STARTED TO CREATE NEW NATIONAL MONUMENT IN THE CALIFORNIA DESERT

Momentum is building to create a new national monument in the portion of the Colorado Desert in Eastern Riverside County where tribal ancestral homelands are under threat. Bordering the southern edge of Joshua Tree National Park, the proposed national monument will expand wilderness areas and designate a new wild and scenic river to preserve a portion of Mission Creek as a year-round desert water source.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

