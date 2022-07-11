California cities ban new gas stations in battle to combat climate change

OAKLAND -- Supply-chain problems continue to impact the shipping industry just as new emissions rules will eliminate tens of thousands of trucks from California roads.From product shortages to rising prices, the supply chain problems are having a profound effect on the state's economy. But the situation is about to get a lot worse, as new emissions rules come into effect.Back in 2008, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger signed into law a new set of regulations for trucks and buses to reduce pollution. The final rule will go into effect this January 1st, banning diesel trucks with engines made before 2010."So this is...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO