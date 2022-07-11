California cities ban new gas stations in battle to combat climate change

With an acre of land and almost 100 years of history, 25560 Shafter Way in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. is on the market for $5.5 million. It's easy to think Carmel is all charming cottages nestled on 4,000-square-foot lots, but this property breaks that stereotype. On the sizable lot is 4,223 square feet of living space, including a newly remodeled four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom main home, a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse and a garage large enough for six or more cars, plus storage.
