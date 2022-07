CAN’T SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE? CLICK HERE. Rishon Sims’ hands gave off a thunderous sound that made it sound like the very roof above his head might crash down. Ducking from his left to right, then violently positioning his body to strike assistant coach Tony Buchanan, he was a force of nature in the ring inside the Capital Punishment gym in Harrisburg last Thursday. The 6-foot-2, 185 pounder was a force of nature, working his jab, and showing off instincts from keeping any return fire from Buchanan from getting to him.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO