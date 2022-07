Rolling blackouts were avoided statewide Monday amid efforts to conserve electricity during the extreme heat of the past several days. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas appealed to Texas businesses and residents Sunday to limit power consumption between 2 and 8 p.m. Monday. Peak demand Monday was 78,379 megawatts at 4:50 p.m. with a peak capacity of 84,231 during the time of highest demand, according to ERCOT.

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO