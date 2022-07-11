ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone 14 case leak shows the four model sizes and supports Plus model rumor

By Rachael Sharpe
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

September, when Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, is only a few months away now and a new leak points towards the addition of a Plus model to the new line-up. The leak also spills the beans on the sizes of the iPhone 14 line-up, which looks set to include the iPhone 14, Pro, Plus, and Pro Max.

See more

The new leak comes courtesy of @duanrui1205 on Twitter, via 9to5mac , who found the image of the iPhone 14 cases, which includes the iPhone 14 Plus model, from a post on Chinese social media platform, Weibo .

Confirming previous rumours that Apple is ditching the iPhone Mini for the new line-up, there’s no iPhone 14 Mini case to be seen. The iPhone 14 Plus looks to be a larger-sized non-Pro device – it was thought this model would be called the iPhone 14 Max but more recent leaks have said it will be called the iPhone 14 Plus too.

The great size divide

From the leaked cases, it looks like the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro will both feature 6.1-inch screens, while the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have bigger 6.7 inches displays. This corroborates with the leak from @Shadow_Leak , which we reported on back in March and as ever, the more leaks saying the same thing significantly increases the chance of it being true.

See more

Looking at the camera bump cut-outs on the cases, they look incredibly like that of the current iPhone 13 line-up, but with slightly different spacing. New cases all round then, or just order an iPhone 14 made from car carbon and tempered titanium from Caviar if you’re feeling incredibly flush…

iPhone 14: Leaks to date

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SDrQb_0gbfSVt000

Leaked iPhone 14 renders by Jon Prosser (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech)

The rumors relating to Apple’s iPhone 14 Line-up are showing no signs of slowing down ahead of the expected September announcement. Of everything we’ve heard, we’re most hopeful that the recent news that Apple are finally going to equip the iPhone with a suitable high-tech front facing camera is true. On the flipside, it’s disappointing that despite looming legislation there’ll be no USB-C on the new flagship.

Looking at the design, the biggest change compared to the iPhone 13 is that there’s no notch, as per a long string of rumors from numerous sources . A recent design leak, courtesy of Apple leaker Jon Prosser , comes in the form of authentic-looking renders (see above), which act as a good consolidation of the most-likely-to-be-true rumors that have been circulating.

Read more

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases
Best phone cases
Best iPhones for photographers
Best phone for video recording
Best USB-C hubs
Best camera phone
Best budget camera phone
Best camera for TikTok
Best camera for Instagram

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Turn This iPhone Setting Off Immediately If You Want To Save Battery

If you have an iPhone, chances are you’re also constantly looking for ways to boost your iPhone’s battery. Dealing with a device that loses its charge after a few hours is nobody’s idea of a great time. But instead of feeling frustrated, there are steps you can take right now that can boost battery power and help prolong the life of your device. Tech Expert Kimberly Silva, CEO of FindPeopleFirst, stresses that there are two iPhone settings you should turn off immediately if you want to save battery.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Iphones#Rumor#Smart Phone#Ios#Chinese#Non Pro
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
Inc.com

Mark Zuckerberg Just Made a Huge Mistake. It Could Destroy Meta and Facebook

"Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." That's a powerful sound bite from Mark Zuckerberg directed at Meta and Facebook employees. It was part of broader comments the CEO made at a recent weekly employee Q&A session (which which my Inc. colleague Jason Aten first reported on a couple of days ago). Zuckerberg also announced severe cost-cutting measures and increased pressure on employees to execute as the company braces for tough times ahead.
INTERNET
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
Parade

Why Verizon Is Sending Free Phones to Certain Customers

Some Verizon are suspicious after the phone company announced that it will be sending out free cell phones to select customers. Verizon opened in 2000, and like most cellular service providers, had its ups and downs over the years. With the rise of iPhones, 5G service, and other changes in the industry, it's tough to hold onto customers.
CELL PHONES
People

10 of the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Only for Members

Amazon's Prime Day sale is still a few weeks away, but Prime members can score special savings in the weeks leading up to the big event — and beat the rush in the process. Amazon already dropped tons of early Prime Day deals, and there are droves that are just for Prime subscribers. Many are featured in its Just for Prime hub, but the majority are scattered across the online store, making it a little tricky to track them down. But don't fret, we rounded up 10 of the best deals happening right now — and the savings are up to 68 percent off. (FYI, non-members can unlock access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime).
SHOPPING
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy