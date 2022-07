(Bussey) -- At long last, the Twin Cedars softball team is into the Class 1A State Softball Tournament. The Sabers (26-3) trip to Fort Dodge is their first since 1978. "It feels like it has been a long time coming," Coach Zack Dunkin said. "It feels good to finally get over the hump. It means the world to these kids that put in so much work. To see their reactions has been overwhelming."

CEDAR, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO