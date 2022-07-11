Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $440 million

(WFXR) — There was no winner in Friday’s drawing for the Mega Millions .

However, there were two winners that matched five numbers from Arkansas and New York. Those lucky ticket holders took home $1 million. The drawing also had a total of 955,284 winning tickets sold with prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million.

While no one won the jackpot, it has climbed to $440 million ahead of the next drawing on Tuesday, July 12 at 11 p.m. ET. This will make it the largest jackpot in almost 14 months according to the Mega Millions website .

The website also stated if there is a winner, $440 million will be the 11th largest jackpot in the game’s history. If you win big Tuesday night you could take home $247.8 million if you opt for the cash option.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.