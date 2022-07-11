ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $440 million

By Kim Yonick
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vKIQ6_0gbfS69K00

(WFXR) — There was no winner in Friday’s drawing for the Mega Millions .

However, there were two winners that matched five numbers from Arkansas and New York. Those lucky ticket holders took home $1 million. The drawing also had a total of 955,284 winning tickets sold with prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million.

TECH: Verizon is sending free phones to certain customers

While no one won the jackpot, it has climbed to $440 million ahead of the next drawing on Tuesday, July 12 at 11 p.m. ET. This will make it the largest jackpot in almost 14 months according to the Mega Millions website .

The website also stated if there is a winner, $440 million will be the 11th largest jackpot in the game’s history. If you win big Tuesday night you could take home $247.8 million if you opt for the cash option.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Man sentenced to 80 years in prison

LASHMEET, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County man was sentenced to 80 years in prison on double murder charges on Monday, June 11, 2020. Kenneth Adkins, 21, was sentenced for the 2020 murders of Dalton Ramsey and Josh Williams. Josh Williams and Dalton Ramsey were found dead on Reese...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
New York State
State
Arkansas State
WVNS

Two Oak Hill men facing felony charges

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Two Oak Hill men are facing felony charges in Fayette County. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Friday, Deputies performed a traffic stop on a driver in Glen Jean. As he went to open the glove box to get the vehicle’s registration, a bag of methamphetamines allegedly fell out. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies say they found a scale, a large amount of cash, a large number of suboxone strips, and multiple EBT cards with different names than those in the vehicle.
OAK HILL, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jackpot#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Mystery species in Virginia? Radford researcher is on the case

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Some of the biggest animal mysteries in the wilds of Virginia are being solved in a lab in Radford. Dr. Tara Pelletier is an assistant professor of biology at Radford University. One of her areas of research is identifying previously undiscovered animal species. “I study biodiversity,” said Pelletier as she gestured […]
WVNS

Raylee Browning family holds vigil on her birthday

Fayetteville, WV — (WVNS)– Raylee Browning would have turned 12 years old on Monday, July 11, 2022. Instead, her family gathered in Fayetteville for a candlelight vigil on Saturday, July 9, 2022, to remember the little girl, who died in 2018. For the first time since 2018, Raylee Browning’s mother, Janice Wriston, of Beckley, decorated […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

West Virginia’s weirdest town names

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain State has some unique place names, including international ones, ones that are just impossible to pronounce and some that are just plain weird. It would be almost impossible to compile all of the strange place names in the state, but here’s a list...
POLITICS
WVNS

Casey White charged with murder of Vicky White

(NewsNation) — Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail in April, has been charged with murder in the death of the corrections officer who helped him leave. Corrections officer Vicky White and Casey White went on the run after the jail escape from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, leading law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt that put the tight-knit town on edge.
FLORENCE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Beckley woman pleads guilty to Heroin, Meth distribution

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley woman pleaded guilty on Friday to the distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine. According to court information, Brenda Crewey, 49, admitted to selling about four ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her home on February 21, 2020. Crewey also admitted to being responsible for the distribution of at least 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine and heroin over the previous year.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Man sentenced to prison for participation in multi-state drug ring

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A Charleston man, Ricky Lee Taylor, who also goes by the alias “RT, 58 was sentenced to two years in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release today for his main role in a drug trafficking organization that was responsible for distributing large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and […]
WVNS

I-64 reopened in Greenbrier County

UPDATE 7/12/22 9:34 pm: Interstate 64 is reopened in both directions. GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Interstate 64 is closed in both directions in Greenbrier County. According to West Virginia 511, all the east and westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 172 due to downed power lines across the interstate. Traffic is being detoured through […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Baby born on 7/11 in Shinnston 7-Eleven parking lot

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fate works in funny ways as one family learned Monday, with the newest addition to their family being born in a 7-Eleven parking lot on July 11, or 7/11. Mother of three Allie Sayers was scheduled for a C-section on July 13 but felt the baby coming early Monday morning. Allie’s […]
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNS

WVU nursing student delivers baby as EMT

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) – A West Virginia University (WVU) School of Nursing student delivered a surprise baby last month while working as an EMT, which she describes as an ‘unforgettable experience’. Tanner Colley, a WVU School of Nursing student was working as an EMT with Ambulance &...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

WVNS

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy