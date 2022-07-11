ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King stays with Blackhawks as assistant after Richardson named coach

Cover picture for the articleDerek King will return to the Chicago Blackhawks as an assistant next season after he was not retained as coach. King replaced Jeremy Colliton on Nov. 7. The Blackhawks hired Luke Richardson as coach June 27. "It's great to have this experienced staff with me behind the bench," Richardson...

