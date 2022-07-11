ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Limestone County homeowner stops attempted burglary with shotgun

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Tennessee man is facing attempted burglary charges for attempting to break into a house while the owner was home.

38-year-old, Joshua Wayne Emerson from Pulaski is facing a second-degree attempted burglary charge in addition to an outstanding third-degree burglary charge.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Tuesday night about a burglary at a home in the 18000-block of Ingram Road in Tanner.

On the LCSO Facebook page they said the responding deputy was told by the homeowner that three people had pulled into his driveway in a white truck, two of them ran away but Emerson tried to force his way in through the front door. However, before he could make it through the door the homeowner opened the door and pointed his shotgun at the attempted burglar. Emerson ran to his truck and drove away from the home.

The sheriff’s office issued a “be on the lookout” for Emerson and the truck he was last seen in. Officials said an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper later saw the truck near Dairy Road, a short distance from Ingram Road, parked next to a truck that had been reported stolen a few hours earlier Tanner.

Joshua Wayne Emerson

Emerson was arrested and taken to the Limestone County Detention Center with a $5,000 bond for the second-degree attempted burglary charge.

RTR SIDEWINDER#18.
4d ago

Myself, I would have waited a few more seconds, or till he entered. I like to check out my sights, make sure their in tune..

Shane Myrick
4d ago

people are brazen to break into a home. and this sob can be considered lucky. anyone I caught stealing or esp breaking into my home at night won't be ran off. I'm assuming myself and my family's life is in danger and the threats will be eliminated on the spot

Hartselle Police Officer fractures skull while on patrol

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Hartselle Police Officer is in the hospital after authorities say he suffered a fractured skull while patrolling a local church. Hartselle Police Lieutenant Alan McDearmond tells News 19 that one of their officers was on patrol at a church in the area that had been burglarized earlier in the week.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Over 10,000 Xanax pills seized in southwest Decatur

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A joint drug investigation in southwest Decatur resulted in the seizure of over 10,000 pills in July. According to a release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agents with the Sheriff’s Office, the Decatur Police Department and the United States Postal Service have worked in conjunction on an investigation involving the illegal transportation of narcotics into the county.
DECATUR, AL
The Trussville Tribune

North Alabama man dies in two-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports LIMESTONE COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:15 p.m. Thursday, July 14, has claimed the life of Toney man. John William Westbrook III, 66, was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata that he was a passenger in, was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Marlo Gwen […]
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Sheffield man arrested and charged with three drug charges

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Drug Task Force and Muscle Shoals SWAT team arrested Andre Levell Poe Jr. on three drug charges on Wednesday. Poe Jr. was found on the property with $5,800 cash and a backpack that contained one pound of marijuana and Xanax tablets. Small bags of marijuana were found in an air fryer in the kitchen along with other drugs and a small caliber handgun.
SHEFFIELD, AL
WHNT News 19

Tip leads to drug-related arrest of Stevenson man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Stevenson man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges after authorities received a tip of drug activity in a neighborhood. 39-year-old Joshua Lee Morrow was taken into custody after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Stevenson Police Department carried out a search warrant at a home located on Myrtle Place on Wednesday, July 13.
STEVENSON, AL
WHNT News 19

