Every day at BetSided, our team of editors come together to share our favorite MLB prop bets of the day in our daily article. On Sunday, I flew solo, going 1-1 on the afternoon. Orioles starting pitcher Austin Voth got the job done, going OVER 3.5 strikeouts en route to the O's sweep of the Los Angeles Angels, while in Atlanta, Ronald Acuña failed to clear 1.5 total bases vs. the Nationals.

