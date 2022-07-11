ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Pet of the Week: Eileen the Shepherd mix

By Fox 11 Digital Staff
FOX Reno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — This week's Pet of the Week is Eileen! She...

foxreno.com

KOLO TV Reno

Italian pastry chef opens bakery in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Melissa Iturriaga dreamt of owning an Italian bakery for ten years and last month she opened the doors of Dolce Caffe. “I’ve been dreaming about it every single day of my life and I just can’t believe it’s here,” she said. Dolce...
RENO, NV
1069morefm.com

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

This mornings winner of the More FM Morning Mindbender gets fun at Wild Island with a pair of tickets to the Water Park. The Waterpark features fun in the sun for all ages including a wave pool, slow river, kiddie pool and slides, sandcastle station, water slides/rides, private cabanas, and group facilities. Find out more at www.WildIsland.com.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

One man, dog displaced after house fire in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One man and a dog are displaced after a house fire in Reno Tuesday morning. At around 9:00 a.m., the Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to S Arlington Ave. on a report of smoke coming out of duplex home's front door.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Blue Agave in Tahoe City closes after 27 years

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The main drag in Tahoe City hosts an array of businesses that cater to locals and tourists alike, and one of the staples that once lined North Lake Boulevard is the Blue Agave. After 27 years in business, the margaritas and Mexican fare restaurant many know and love, has closed its doors for good.
TAHOE CITY, CA
actionnews5.com

Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) -The wife of a comedian playing in Nevada over the weekend won a $1.4 million slot jackpot Friday. The player, identified as Kathryn J., was at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) playing a Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s slot machine when she won, the GSR said in a statement. Kathyrn said she was grateful to International Game Technology, the GSR and its staff.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno: The fastest warming city in the US?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -By now we’ve gotten used to hearing the whole world is warming. What you may not know is; it’s getting hotter faster here than perhaps anywhere else in the US. According to the non-profit Climate Center, Reno’s summertime temperatures are averaging 10.9 degrees warmer than...
RENO, NV
boisestatepublicradio.org

Three fastest-warming cities in the U.S. are in the Mountain West

Since 1970, summer temperatures in Reno, Nevada, have risen 10.9 degrees, making it the nation’s fastest-warming city, according to Climate Central, a nonprofit research group. Ranked second is Las Vegas, Nevada, which has seen an increase of 5.8 degrees. Boise, Idaho, follows in third at 5.6 degrees. Stephanie McAfee,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Large expansion underway at Nevada CARES Campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A large expansion is underway at the Nevada CARES Campus. Several of the old buildings adjacent to the current shelter have been purchased by the county and are set to be demolished in order to make way for the new campus, which is being built in phases.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Wildfire smoke, triple-digit heat to impact northern Nevada this week

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Heat, smoke and thunderstorms are arriving into the northern Nevada area today and the National Weather Service (NWS) has some tips for enduring the conditions. Temperatures will be above normal for an extended period, including at least 102 degrees Tuesday. The...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno auto shop does not feel responsible for street racing surge

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Shifted Performance auto shop says they do not feel responsible for street racing, regardless of assisting with car modification. In recent months, Sparks and Reno Police Department (RPD) say they have seen a spike in street and drag racing. There has been an increase in what is known as ‘side shows,’ which are illegal late-night gatherings where crowds come together to watch drag racing and car stunts.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sparks Firefighters rescue baby ducks from storm drain

Sparks Firefighters rescued a group of baby ducks from a storm drain on Saturday. According to a Facebook post from Sparks Firefighters, Ladder 51 was called out after some baby ducklings got stuck in a storm drain. After a short time, crews were able to get all the baby ducks...
SPARKS, NV
Record-Courier

The July 12, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The smoke from the Washburn Fire took a left instead of a right last night and hooked around into northern Washoe County. Air quality sensors are reading in the mid-good range this morning and there’s just a light haze over the Valley. Gardnerville had a...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Truck rolls off interstate, sparks brush fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Waste Management truck rolled off the highway and sparked a small brush fire Tuesday morning, the Reno Fire Department reported. It happened around 11:30 a.m. July 12, 2022 on I-580 northbound near Damonte Ranch Parkway. At least one person was treated by REMSA. The extent...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Washoe Tribe restores garden at Tallac Historic Site

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Washoe Tribe members spent a day restoring the Washoe Tending and Gathering Garden at Tallac Historic Site as part of an event with Blue Waters Exchange and Great Basin Institute. The garden was started about a decade ago as part of a grant but...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Lake Tahoe’s Most Stunning Beach is Sand Harbor State Park

Incline Village, NV – You think you know a place and it turns out you barely have a clue. That sentiment prevailed throughout a recent trek to play and relax in the clear, cool, and cobalt blue waters of Lake Tahoe at Sand Harbor State Park. The weather was perfect and the scenery was overwhelming on this perfectly warm summer’s day.
ROSEVILLE, CA
foxwilmington.com

Nevada Family Found Living in a Children’s Museum With a Stash of Weapons: Sheriff

A Nevada couple was discovered living with their two children and concealing multiple firearms inside of a children’s museum where they worked, according to News 4 & Fox 11. A janitor at the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada was arrested, News 4 & Fox 11 reported on July 8. The 41-year-old, Wilbert Calhoun, has been charged with child neglect and endangerment, three counts of possessing a suppressor and two counts of possessing a short-barrel rifle, according to the outlet.
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

RTC to close Veterans Parkway for pavement maintenance this week

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is closing sections of Veterans Parkway between South Meadows Parkway and Clean Water Way for routine maintenance this week. Construction began Monday, July 11, and is anticipated to be complete by the end of Wednesday, July...
RENO, NV

