Pet of the Week: Eileen the Shepherd mix

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Shifted Performance auto shop says they do not feel responsible for street racing, regardless of assisting with car modification. In recent months, Sparks and Reno Police Department (RPD) say they have seen a spike in street and drag racing. There has been an increase in what is known as ‘side shows,’ which are illegal late-night gatherings where crowds come together to watch drag racing and car stunts.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO