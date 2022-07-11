ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Footwear Finds Abound at Nike’s Massive Members-Only Sale

InsideHook
InsideHook
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon’s famous Prime Day may be nearly upon us, but it’s actually Nike that has us stoked for some serious online shopping. The swoosh just announced their 3-day Ultimate Sale, aka a chance for you to grab Nike apparel, accessories and footwear at discounts soaring up to 60%...

www.insidehook.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Nike Gets Sunny With This Air Max 97

The Nike Air Max 97 is expected to close out its 25th anniversary with a return to the original “Silver Bullet” colorway. Before, however, it’s dressed up in a straightforward “White” and yellow ensemble. Everything from the full-length Air Max unit underfoot to the pull...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Huarache Looks Back At An OG Mowabb Colorway

Preceding all the original re-issues that landed in stores in the Fall of 2021, this Air Mowabb colorway actually surfaced in late 2019 as part of Olivia Kim’s collaborative capsule with Nike. Inspired by her youthful days in NYC and the party scene, the then-Nordstrom VP got the opportunity to design five classic silhouettes as a nod to the fashion styles of the 1990s. Part of that collection was the Air Mowabb in the original brown.black colorway, slightly modified with a mini Swoosh logo at the fore-foot and the Betty Boop hangtags.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Red-Toed Nike Air More Uptempos Are Arriving In Kids Sizes

The never-ending renditions of 1996’s Nike Air More Uptempo adds another tally with this new take on the classic Chicago Bulls colors. While it seems that combination of red, black, and white has made its way onto this Scottie Pippen classic one too many times, Nike surprises us with A-grade color-blocking that should have Uptempo fans in a frenzy.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoes#Nike Free#The Nike Ultimate Sale#Nike Zoom Fly#Og#Nike Air Max
sneakernews.com

The Slam Jam x Salomon XT-4 To Release Globally On June 29th

Just under a week ago, Slam Jam teamed up with Salomon for a collaborative XT-4. And upon its release at the retailer, the shoe very quickly sold out; and the same could very well happen again upon its global debut on June 29th. Drawing inspiration from their surroundings, Slam Jam...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 IE Low “Light Orewood Brown”

The Air Jordan 11 IE Low is set to make a return in the late Fall season, introducing a brand new colorway concept fit for the modern era of footwear trends. While original colorways such as the “Bred” and retro-inspired options like the “Black/Cement” have kept fans satisfied, it’s about time Jordan Brand offered up colorways that befit the vintage look that continues to grip the sneaker community. This “Light Orewood Brown” partly captures the effect, blending the off-cream hue with shades of grey, while a white toe-cap and midsole freshens up the look. We can imagine the best sneaker DIYers to apply some of their own aged flair, so stay tuned to see what gets cooked up once these hit retail.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Simone Biles Strikes a Pose in Plaid and White Go-Go Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Plaid is back in style, as Simone Biles posed on Instagram in an oversized multi-colored flannel yesterday. Here, Biles went for light colors and used the flannel to play with fabrics. This gymnast has shared her love of white — and orang e— in many of her photos as in this past month, she’s worn white ribbed tanks for Six Flags, white crossover halter tops, and now, a sleeveless white bandeau. View...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Reimagined” Set For March 11, 2023 Release

With dozens of Air Jordan releases still left in 2022, handfuls of retros have already been teased and all-but-confirmed for 2023, among them, the Air Jordan 3 Reimagined “White Cement.”. Scheduled to launch as part of Jordan Brand’s Spring 2023 retro collection, the upcoming sneakers follow in the steps...
APPAREL
whowhatwear

34 '90s-Inspired Shoes and Bags That Go With Literally Everything

While all things Y2K have entered the chat as of late, it's been the '90s that have inspired almost every accessory trend there is over the past few years. And truth be told, I don't see that changing anytime soon. In general, '90s-inspired accessories have a minimalist look that makes them quite versatile. (If you want a modern-day example, check out pretty much anything from The Row.)
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The sacai x Nike Cortez

First teased in January as part of the label’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, the sacai x Nike Cortez has finally emerged via official images. To commemorate the Cortez’s 50th anniversary, the Swoosh has tapped an intimate cast of collaborators, which will include Chitose Abe. And while the Japanese designer has revisited the vintage Nike Running model’s classic “White/Varsity Royal/Varsity Red” for its joint-effort, it’s completely redesigned the sneaker’s sole unit. Close-to-the-ground cushioning accompanied by serrated traction is given a layered look à la LDWaffle, sacai’s most popular Nike collaboration to date, as well as an exposed Zoom Air system akin to top-of-the-line performance running shoes from the Swoosh. The modifications don’t top at the bottom-half, however, as profile swooshes, overlays at the heel and collars all deliver a multi-layered arrangement that gives a refreshing, experimental spin to a shoe that debuted in 1972.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Everything to Know About the Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 Virgil Abloh-designed Sneaker Collection

Click here to read the full article. Louis Vuitton and Nike are continuing their celebration of Virgil Abloh with one of the year’s biggest fashion collaborations. The two brands are gearing up to release a new collection of the coveted Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” sneakers created by the late designer, who was the design house’s men’s artistic director. Abloh died in November after a private two-year battle with cancer.More from WWDBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech OpeningPhotos of 10 BET Awards Red Carpet Looks on the RunwayLouis Vuitton Men's Spring 2023 The collection first debuted in June...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Dresses Up Almost Entirely In Tan Hues

As Summer slowly comes to a close, the pastels and vibrant colorways are gradually beginning to drop off. In their place, Nike has prepared a number of versatile pairs, such as this upcoming Air Max 90. Somewhat monochromatic, this pair plays around with a variety of tans: dark shades dress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Converse Readies its Futuristic Sponge Crater CX in "Natural Ivory"

First introduced as part of a collaboration with Samuel Ross‘ A-COLD WALL*, Converse‘s futuristic Sponge Crater CX silhouette appeared once again in an all-black iteration earlier this month and now surfaces in an all-white colorway dressed in “Natural Ivory” hues. Arriving as a stark departure from the footwear label’s classic silhouettes, the unconventional Sponge Crater CX model features a two-piece construction incorporating a knit sock upper and a Crater Foam body in the shape of a mule.
APPAREL
Parade

Fancy Footwork! Shop 25 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Shoe Deals

Are you ready for Nordstrom’s huge Anniversary Sale? From 9:01 pm PT on July 15 to 11:59 pm PT on July 31, you’ll find fantastic deals in-store and in-person on bestselling brands and products that you won’t be able to find anywhere else (unless you’re a Nordy Club member and have early access!). Because we at Parade always love a good deal on shoes, we’ve gathered 25 of our favorite sandals, pumps, loafers and more that we’re sure will be snapped up at a moment’s notice. So beat the crowds by using this guide to shop our favorite styles and ensure you’re ready to shop by July 15 (no buyer’s remorse possible). Enjoy!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

It’s Finally Time to Meet the Air Yeezy.

This story was originally published as part of Complex’s April/May 2009 magazine issue. In Which Two Men Plot Something Called Domination…. Kanye West (MC, Producer, Hypebeast): I’ve always stressed my passion for design—and not just, “Oh, let me throw my name on this,” but to use my celebrity as an opportunity to jump into the design world—and in this case, to design my own shoe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes On Sale Now

The sun is shining and the pavement is dry — if you haven't gotten into your summer running routine yet, now's a great time! The ultra-popular Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe from Adidas are on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022. Right now, you can save up to 65% on the popular running sneaker.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop The Best Deals on Summer Dresses

With summer officially here, it's time to freshen up your closet with Amazon Prime Day summer dress deals. There's no item more important to have on hand than a chic summery dress. Right now, you can find incredible Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on stylish dresses in all shapes, colors, lengths, and sizes that are perfect for the warm weather.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Beast

PSA: Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Has Savings Better Than Prime Day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. With Amazon’s Prime Day set up as one of the biggest days for shopping every year, many other big options have jumped in with their own major sales. This includes Best Buy, which just launched its Black Friday in July sale. With tons of tech items, gadgets, and appliances heavily marked down, many of the deals you’ll find on Best Buy are even better than anything on sale during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event. This includes up to $300 off select laptops, up to 50% off popular appliances, and exclusive deals on Apple products such as the Macbook and iPhone. There are also tons of markdowns on brands that rarely get discounted, including vacuums and purifiers by Dyson and premium workout equipment from NordicTrack.
SHOPPING
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy