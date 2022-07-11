ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

South Africa shocked by bar shootings, police hunt suspects

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa is reeling in shock from a spate of weekend bar shootings in which armed men burst into three taverns and opened fire indiscriminately, killing 21 people in total. Regional and ethnic rivalries, an organized crime extortion ring, competition between bar owners and political...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Trophy Hunter Shot Dead and Dumped at Roadside in South Africa

A big-game trophy hunter was found shot dead at the side of a road in South Africa, local authorities said. Riaan Naude, 55, was known for killing big animals and ran a company, Pro Hunt Africa, that organized hunting trips for paying tourists in the country’s Limpopo province. Naude was found dead next to his truck on June 8 near the Kruger National Park, according to reports. Police described a grisly crime scene in which Naude was discovered lying on his back with blood on his head and hands. It’s believed he was killed after pulling over to the roadside after his truck developed a mechanical problem. “The motive for the attack and the subsequent murder is unknown at this stage,” Lt. Col. Mamphaswa Seabi said, adding that cops did not believe the killing was linked to Naude’s hunting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Bystander video shows LAPD officer kicking handcuffed man in head

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a video that appears to show a Los Angeles Police Department officer kicking a handcuffed man in the head during a July 3 arrest in Hollywood, police said today.Officers arrested a man on a suspicion of battery and another man on suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the incident, the LAPD's Media Relations Section reported.The incident began at about 7:15 p.m. on July 3 when officers responded to a report of a battery suspect at a marijuana dispensary in the 1600 block of Cahuenga Boulevard."While taking the suspect into custody...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bheki Cele
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Organized Crime#Violent Crime#Nongoma
The Independent

New surveillance footage captures moments leading up to the fatal stabbing in New York City bodega

New surveillance footage has captured the moments leading up to the fatal stabbing of a man inside a New York City bodega. The footage has cropped up as calls continue to grow for murder charges to be dropped against the shopkeeper who dealt the deadly blows.The video reveals 61-year-old Jose Alba attempting to diffuse the escalating situation by telling Austin Simon “I don’t want a problem, papa” as the 37-year-old confronts him behind the counter inside the Bluemoon Convenient Store in Harlem.Moments later, Mr Simon shoves the bodega worker into some shelves before a struggle breaks out and Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Man Gored, Several Injured at Pamplona Bull Run: Shocking Photos, Videos Emerge

Pamplona’s Running of the Bulls is nearing its last few days, and another man has been gored and several others injured since the first gorings on July 9. Yesterday, July 11, an American tourist was gored in the leg, and during today’s run a man was gored in the arm in addition to four other injuries related to falls and pile-ups. On the 9th, two men were gored during the third run of the festival.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
South Africa
hotnewhiphop.com

15-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of 14-Year-Old NYC Rapper

A 15-year-old boy from New York City is being charged with the murder of Ethan Reyes, a 14-year-old who rapped under the name, Notti Osama. Reyes was found with a stab wound to his abdomen on a subway platform in Harlem on Saturday. The New York Times reports that police...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son

A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy