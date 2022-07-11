ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

Penn Hills store sells jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket was sold in Penn Hills, the lottery announced Monday. The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for Sunday’s drawing was sold at Stop N...

triblive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Baked With Love: Plum resident sells her goods in Monroeville

When it comes to creative business names, Plum resident Nickole Love Nader chose a good one for hers:. And with her shop in Monroeville, Nader hopes to make baking her full-time occupation. She has been doing so for much of her life, starting as a cake decorator with a Dairy...
MONROEVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Penn Hills, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pickle-flavored what?! Check out some unusual Picklesburgh items

The annual gathering for connoisseurs of all things pickles, Picklesburgh, is set for this Friday through Sunday on the Rachel Carson Bridge and Riverside on the 10th Street Bypass in Downtown Pittsburgh. If there’s one thing we know about Picklesburgh, it’s an event that stretches the imagination when it comes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greengate Centre Chick-fil-A in Hempfield to close for renovations

Customers who frequent the Chick-fil-A restaurant at Greengate Centre will have to find a new location to get their chicken sandwich and waffle fry fix when the Hempfield location undergoes renovations later this month. The restaurant will close July 28 as a second drive-thru lane with permanent canopies for ordering...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Game#Jackpot#Stop N Shop
PhillyBite

Pittsburgh's Largest Open Air Flea Market | Trader Jacks

Philadelphia, PA - There is just about everything and anything to be found at Trader Jacks Pittsburghs Largest Open Air Flea Market. , and you can also find great deals at a great price. This indoor/outdoor flea market is the largest in the area. The vendors sell a variety of items, from antiques to handmade crafts. You can also find food and live entertainment at the market.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces More Than $17.5 Million in PennSERVE Grant Funding for Community Service Across Pennsylvania

Funding will support 1,370 AmeriCorps members in meeting community needs. Governor ​Tom Wolf today announced the awarding of more than $17.5 million – the most in commonwealth history – to support the community-service work of 26 AmeriCorps programs. PennSERVE, housed within the Department of Labor & Industry, is Pennsylvania’s grantmaking partner of AmeriCorps, the leading federal agency for national service and volunteerism.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

Pennsylvania's Most Scenic Backroads

Adventure awaits along Pennsylvania's most scenic roads. Roll down the windows, let the wind rustle your hair, and take in all the natural beauty on these 6 backroad drives. You'll be able to explore glistening lakes, rolling hills, and lush forests all from the comfort of your car. Keep reading to learn more about some of the best backroads in PA.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fallingwater Soiree fundraiser resumes after 2-year break

Edgar Kaufmann Jr. once described his family’s sylvan Fayette County retreat as “a great lantern in the forest giving shape to the dark.”. Of course, he was talking about Frank Lloyd Wright’s gravity-defying, world-renowned masterwork, Fallingwater. The description is fitting as the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy prepares to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh opens with locally curated amenities

The new Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh is opening its doors, with amenities designed to invite guests to “stay like they own the place” — and to feel at home in Pittsburgh itself. The 185-room boutique hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is in a historic Gothic...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh has plenty of places that have changed names

Nothing lasts forever. And that includes naming rights. With the news that Heinz Field will become Acrisure Stadium, why not take a look at a few of the other spots in the area that have changed their names?. For purposes of this collection, we will be listing the places with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg brothers carry on family passion for antique automobiles

The Davis brothers of Greensburg would love to open a museum dedicated to antique automobiles. “That would be our retirement dream,” said Dave Davis, 62. He’s the most mechanically gifted of the three local brothers who all own vintage vehicles — an interest inherited from their father, Robert.
GREENSBURG, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Here are all the events at the 2022 Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix

Start your engines! The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is back for its 40th anniversary. For those new to the city who may not know, the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is the largest vintage street race in the United States. But there is a lot more than just the premier race. The festival started Sunday with a sold-out Kick-Off Rallye — a competitive, mystery course in Houston, Washington County — and runs through July 24 this year, featuring two weekends of racing and plenty of automobile-themed events in between. Each event is ticketed individually.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy