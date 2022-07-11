Penn Hills store sells jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket

Start your engines! The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is back for its 40th anniversary. For those new to the city who may not know, the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is the largest vintage street race in the United States. But there is a lot more than just the premier race. The festival started Sunday with a sold-out Kick-Off Rallye — a competitive, mystery course in Houston, Washington County — and runs through July 24 this year, featuring two weekends of racing and plenty of automobile-themed events in between. Each event is ticketed individually.
