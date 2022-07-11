Royals trading competitive balance pick for trio of Braves prospects

(610 Sports) – According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Atlanta Braves are finalizing a deal with the Kansas City Royals to acquire the 35th pick in the upcoming MLB Draft. The pick is a competitive balance pick that can be traded and has a $2.2 million slot value.

In return for their Competitive Balance Round A pick, the Royals will be getting OF Drew Waters, right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Hoffmann, and third base prospect C.J. Alexander.

Waters, a second-round pick back in 2017 and the No. 1 prospect in the Braves organization, was once a top-100 prospect in all of baseball. In 48 games with the Braves' Triple-A affiliate this season, the 23-year-old is slashing .246/.302/.390 with an 83 wRC+. He hasn't made his big-league debut yet and remains a prospect with plenty of tools and the ability to become an everyday center fielder if he cashes in on his potential.