Waterfire Sharon asking for volunteers

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Waterfire Sharon is looking for volunteers for their event on Saturday, July 23.

In a press release, Waterfire Sharon said there are a wide variety of opportunities and time frames available for volunteers. It takes 200 volunteers to run the event.

You can find volunteer needs in detail at the Water Fire Sharon website .

“…We have a job that you can do…Come alone, bring your family, bring a few friends, bring your club or group – everyone is welcome and appreciated” said Karen Winner Sed, Co-Chair of WaterFire Sharon PA.

Most jobs ask for a 2-hour commitment and there are openings on Friday evening July 22 and Saturday beginning in the morning.

Volunteer information and sign-up opportunities are available by contacting the WaterFire Sharon Director at: kanderson@waterfiresharonpa.org or by calling 724-301-1868.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.