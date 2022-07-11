Transfer news LIVE: Harry Kane lined up as Lewandowski’s Bayern Munich replacement, Raphinha to Barcelona imminent

HARRY KANE has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich to replace Roberto Lewandowski.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shut down the possibility of a deal this summer.

However, Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus says the England captain will come into the club's thinking next summer.

Elsewhere, Barcelona are on the verge of agreeing a new contract for Ousmane Dembele, who was linked with Chelsea.

But that isn't set to stop them signing Blues target Raphinha, with a deal reported to be imminent.

Aston Villa duo loaned out

Aston Villa have confirmed Viljami Sinisalo and Finn Azaz will leave the club on loan next season.

Sinisalo will join Burton Albion, while Azaz links up with Plymouth Argyle.

Goalkeeper Sinisalo was on loan with Ayr United during the 2020/21 campaign.

And Azaz, was shipped out to Newport County in the same season.

Suarez reveals MLS interest

Luis Suarez has revealed he's had interest from a number of MLS sides although he's wary of a move Stateside.

He told Radio Sport 890: "The market in MLS is very complex.

“Some clubs want you, but they don’t have the slots, and so it would have to be for January. Other clubs want you now, but I have to evaluate if they have a chance to qualify for the playoffs. “

"I’m not closing the door to anyone and I’ve listened to all the offers. But if some MLS teams don’t qualify for the playoffs, they end their season in the first week of October, and that’s not useful for me because I would stop for a month ahead of the World Cup, which wouldn’t be good for me.”

Vidal terminates Inter contract

Football veteran Arturo Vidal has terminated his Inter Milan contract by mutual consent.

A statement regarding his departure from Inter read: "FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract of Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal.

"The club would like to thank Arturo for his two years in Nerazzurri culminating in the conquest of three trophies."

Watford striker returns from MLS

Watford star Ashley Fletcher has returned to the club following a loan spell with MLS side New York Red Bulls.

The English attacker joined the New York Red Bulls just after the MLS season began.

But he failed to score a goal or provide an assist during his tenure.

And his poor form has resulted in the New York red Bulls letting him go.

Speaking on Fletcher's exit, the MLS team's sporting director Denis Hamlett said: "We want to thank Ashley for his time with the club, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Wolves close in on Collins

Wolves are closing in on a £20.5million deal to sign Burnley centre-back Nathan Collins, GRAEME BRYCE WRITES.

Bruno Lage is hopeful the 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international could become his first new arrival of the summer as talks enter an advanced stage.

Collins joined the Clarets from Stoke City for an initial £12m fee last June, making just 18 starts in the top flight.

However Wolves have been tracking the centre-half's situation since Burnley toppled into the Championship and are confident they will land their man.

Collins would become the fifth Burnley player to head for the Turf Moor exit door, following the departure of James Tarkowski, Nick Pope, Ben Mee and Wout Weghorst this summer.

Di Maria reveals 'impossible' Juve offer

Angel Di Maria has revealed it was impossible to turn down Juventus' offer.

The ex-winger was unveiled by Juve today after penning a one-year deal.

And he revealed the Turin giants made him an offer he couldn't refuse.

The 34-year-old said: "Such an important club like Juventus insisted a lot have me, it was impossible to reject their proposal.

"They waited for my contract to expire, I was determined to join this club to make sure my family was happy. I wanted to be sure that I could fully dedicate myself to this incoming season.”

Aston Villa make fifth signing

Aston Villa have made their fifth signing of the summer by bringing in Sevilla ace Ludwig Augustinsson.

The left-back has joined the Villans on loan for the upcoming season.

The Swede has been brought in to provide competition to Lucas Digne at the back, according to Birmingham Mail.

Haller reveals Dortmund vision

Ex-Ajax star Sebastien Haller is vying to knock Beyern Munich off their perch at the Bundesliga summit next season.

The rejuvenated West Ham flop signed for Dortmund last week as Erling Haaland's replacement after the Norwegian left to join Man City.

And Haller revealed he plans to help Dortmund challenge Bayern for the German League's top spot.

He told BVB TV: "Dortmund of course is not the only [one] but is the biggest rival of Bayern, [who] won a few titles in a row.

"The goals are of course to come and fight with them and be first. Of course - why not?"

Wolves reject Gibbs-White bid

Wolves have rejected Everton's £20million bid for Morgan Gibbs-White, according to reports.

The attacking midfielder, 22, has two years remaining on his current deal at Molineux, but Wolves are now said to be keen to tie him down with a long-term contract.

However, ongoing talks have now stalled so club chiefs may have to consider a sale while they can still demand a sizeable fee.

Various Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in signing the England U21 international including Crystal Palace, Southampton and Nottingham Forest.

Everton have also emerged as a potential suitor, but, according to The Telegraph, they have already had a £20m bid dismissed.

Claims have suggested that Wolves will only consider offers of at least £30m for Gibbs-White, who signed his first professional deal with the club in 2017.

Kane tops Bayern's hot list

Harry Kane is reportedly at the top of Bayern Munich's wishlist as they look to offload Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern want to get rid of the wantaway 33-year-old this week ahead of their pres-season tour and team presentation.

And Spurs striker Kane is being lined up as his replacement, according to reports in Germany.

It's claimed Kane will be a hot topic at the Allianz Arena next summer.

This was backed up by Bayern legend Lothar Matthäus, who told Koch: "He's a complete player - one of the top 5 strikers in the world. Kane would be a top signing."

Fulham close in on Mbabu

Ex-Newcastle defender Kevin Mbabu is set for a return to the Premier League with Fulham.

The defender spent five years on Tyneside before leaving in 2017.

He then went on to have spells with Young Boys and Rangers before joining Wolfsburg.

But he's set for a Prem return with Fulham, who have agreed a £5m deal with Wolfsburg for his services, the Evening Standard reported.

Talks between the Cottagers and Wolfsburg are said to be at an advanced stage, and personal terms should be no problem, the report adds.

Bayern want Lewandowksi gone this week

Bayern Munich want to put an end to Robert Lewandowski's transfer saga this week, reports suggest.

Lewandowski's been eyeing a move to Barcelona this summer.

Bayern were initially reluctant to let him leave, but they're now intent of getting rid of the striker before the team's presentation and pre-season tour this week, according to sports journalist Maximillian Koch.

However, Bayern are demanding £52m for the attacker and are waiting for Barca to meet their valuation.

West Ham receive Onano transfer blow

West Ham have reportedly had a second bid rejected for Lille youngster Amadou Onana.

Onana, 20, has been the target of Premier League interest this summer.

Sky Sports report that multiple offers have been rejected from the Hammers, including the latest £25million proposal.

West Ham bosses have "not closed the door" on a move for Onana.

But it is believed that Arsenal are also keen on signing the youngster.

And Get French Football News claim Liverpool and Newcastle are both "interested".

Toby Alderweireld heads home

Toby Alderweireld has completed his transfer to hometown club Royal Antwerp.

Antwerp confirmed that the club has reached a deal with Al-Duhail and agreed personal terms with Alderweireld, who returns to Europe after one year in Qatar.

The ex-Tottenham star is now expected to sign a three-year deal with the Belgian outfit once the last few details are finalised.

Antwerp issued the following statement: "Royal Antwerp FC, Al-Duhail SC and Toby Alderweireld have reached an oral agreement on the final transfer of the Red Devil to RAFC. He will soon be able to sign for the Bosuil for 3 seasons.

"The administrative process has started and will take a few more days. The goal is to be able to complete the transition as soon as possible and to schedule medical and physical tests.

"We hope to see Toby soon on the practice field, to introduce him officially and extensively afterwards."

Duo want teen star Tyler

Newcastle and Chelsea are understood to be leading the race to sign Southampton's latest teenage sensation, Tyler Dibling.

The 16-year-old forward is considered one of the hottest young talents in the country, and has already been watched by scouts from all over Europe.

He leapt on to the Toon's radar in April when bagging a stunning hat-trick against them in Premier League 2, a performance that led Ralph Hasenhuttl to refer to him as the academy's 'shining player'.

There's the belief that if he remains at St Mary's, he may be integrated into the first team next season.

Breaking: Crystal Palace sign Doucoure

Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure on a five-year deal.

The Eagles have paid in the region of £20m for the Mali international, who becomes the club's third new arrival this summer.

Chairman Steve Parish said the purchase of the 22-year-old was 'yet another statement of intent' that highlighted the club's ambition.

The deal is subject to international clearance.

Tuchel: Move for Ronaldo unlikely

Chelsea are unlikely to make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo as Thomas Tuchel feels it does not make 'football sense'.

That's the understanding of CBS's Ben Jacobs, who believes that the Blues will not make a formal approach despite last month's meeting between new owner Todd Boehly and agent Jorge Mendes.

There was an initial belief among the incoming hierarchy that a deal for the Portuguese superstar would be a huge plus for the Chelsea brand.

However, Boehly has been eager to ensure Tuchel has the final say on transfers so - considering Manchester United's reluctance to sell - a move to Stamford Bridge for Ronaldo appears increasingly unlikely.

Toffees unstuck in Gibbs-White pursuit

Everton have had an opening offer for Wolves starlet Morgan Gibbs-White rejected, according to the Telegraph.

The Toffees were prepared to pay £20m for the England U21 international, who impressed on loan at Sheffield United last term.

However, the Molineux outfit have dismissed the bid, and instead hope that the attacking midfielder will pen a new deal with the Old Gold.

Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest and Fulham, as well as Crystal Palace, are also said to be interested in Gibbs-White.

Bees win race for Strakosha

Brentford are poised to beat Manchester United to the signing of goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

The Albanian international is available on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Lazio.

United had targeted the 27-year-old as back-up for David de Gea following Dean Henderson's loan move to Nottingham Forest.

However, it appears that Strakosha prefers a move to London, and the opportunity to provide competition for David Raya.

Fulham had spoken to the stopper earlier in the window, but instead turned their attention to Arsenal's Bernd Leno.

Martinez wants Premier League move

Lisandro Martinez is pleading with Ajax to allow him to speak to Manchester United and seal a dream move to the Premier league.

The Dutch champions reportedly raised their asking price following an initial bidding war between United and Arsenal.

However, the Gunners have since cooled their interest, clearing the path for United - but Ajax remain reluctant to do business.

Journalist Cesar Luis Merlo states that the Red Devils have increased their offer to €45m plus another €5m in add-ons, and the Argentine hopes that will be enough to satisfy his current club's demands.

United considering De Jong alternatives

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag remain hopeful that they can seal the signing of Frenkie de Jong despite the transfer saga entering a third month.

The Red Devils thought they had got their man after positive talks between their new manager and his former player, but Barcelona have continually held up the deal.

Barca president insists the Dutchman is not for sale, but privately knows the club must sell him in order to finance other deals and so is holding out for the best deal possible.

However, United are sticking to their guns, and - according to talkSPORT - have now identified alternatives to the 25-year-old.

Leicester's Youri Tielemans and Wolves' Ruben Neves are being considered, and could be approached if there is no sign of progress with De Jong in the coming days.

Irons to hammer out Broja deal

West Ham United are set for talks with Chelsea's Armando Broja as they step up their search for a striker.

The Evening Standard understand that the Hammers have identified the Albanian ace as their number one transfer target, and will approach both the club and player in the coming days.

Broja impressed in spells at Southampton last season, eventually ending his loan on the south coast with nine goals in 38 appearances.

The forward returned to Stamford Bridge hoping for significant time with the first team, but that is looking unlikely despite the departure of Romelu Lukaku.

Meanwhile, West Ham have had a second bid of €30m for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana rejected by the Ligue 1 club.

Cottagers closing in on recruits

Fulham are busy preparing for another crack at the Premier League, and are on the verge of four signings that will significantly strengthen Marco Silva's squad.

Manchester United's Andreas Pereira is understood to have signed a contract with the Londoners, and could be announced by the club today.

Meanwhile, Israel winger Manor Solomon is moving closer to his on-off-on again move to Craven Cottage, while Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno will undergo a medical later this week.

Fulham are also understood have reached a formal agreement with Wolfsburg for Switzerland right-back Kevin Mbabu.

The Whites have already beaten Wolves to the punch to sign highly-rated Portuguese midfielder Palhinha for £20m.

The Cottagers last three top-flight campaigns have ended in relegation following 13 successive years in the Premier League at the start of the century.

Breaking: Juventus re-sign Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has officially rejoined Juventus on a free transfer from Manchester United.

The 29-year-old returns to Turin six years after moving to Manchester United for £90m.

It's the second time that United have lost the French midfielder on a free transfer, both times to Juve.

Pogba first joined the Serie A side as a teenager a decade ago, having refused to sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

Blues revive interest in Koulibaly

Chelsea’s summer search for a centre-back continues, and the club have now reset their sights on Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Blues have long been linked with the Napoli man, and reportedly have ‘no problem’ meeting the £34m asking price being quoted.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport believe the Premier League club will now discuss terms with the 31-year-old Senegal captain over a prospective move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements after losing both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer.

Jules Kounde had looked certain to join from Sevilla but he is now set to stay in Spain, while Chelsea’s ‘dream’ signing Matthijs de Ligt appears to have opted for Bayern Munich.